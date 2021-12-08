Letters What Kenya requires for meaningful jobs

Long queues of job seekers in their hundreds wait to hand in their documents at County hall on May 26, 2017, as they sought job opportunities. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By Andrew Walyaula

When he assumed office on March 4, 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised, among other priorities, creating at least one million meaningful jobs yearly with the active involvement of private and public sectors.

Among the strategies were expanding manufacturing, infrastructure revamp, growing agriculture, tourism, ICT, education as well as adding value.

Jubilee took over when the economy was on the upswing, growing in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by 5.8 percent, 4.4 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

In his recent State of the Nation Address, the President hardly touched on job creation.

However, he said that in the second quarter of 2021, the real GDP recorded a phenomenal 10.1 percent growth, the highest ever recorded in a quarter in Kenya’s history.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) exceeded its revenue collection target of Sh1.5 trillion to Sh1.6 trillion.

Importantly, the Kenyan GDP stands at Sh11 trillion, being ranked the sixth wealthiest nation in Africa. This is a milestone since when President Kenyatta assumed office, the country’s GDP was at Sh4.74 trillion, placing the country at position 12 in Africa.

Sam Levenson warned against watching the clock and instead doing what ought to be done.

It is important to note that people are frantically looking for jobs, decent or not.

According to the chairman of Gallup Jim Clifton in his book, The Coming Jobs War, public school and university managers need to think beyond core curricula and students education that results in decent jobs.

Increasing Kenya’s GDP is laudable, but this should translate into more job opportunities.

Jobs and GDP live together, are the cause and effect of another, according to the data man Clifton.

President Kenya and aspiring political leaders should adhere to Calvin Coolidge thought on persistence to create jobs.