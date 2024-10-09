Major sporting events to watch & bet

We hope that you were there to witness the month of August on Stake. Sports betting, live dealer games, and casino entertainment were at their best during the late summer. Even if you missed it, worry not. We're here to give you insights on everything that transpired at Stake in August. Last month was otherworldly by all standards. Players enjoyed everything from the most popular casino games you all know about, across the new and mysterious additions worth exploring, to standard sports betting with every major sports event being covered at Stake.

The sports betting season is slowly getting to its full speed while casino games are a never-ending source of entertainment. While things went amazingly in August, you need to check out everything that's coming your way this September. We're talking about every major soccer league in Europe kicking off to full steam, with the NFL already starting another year to remember, and not to forget the new format for the 24/25 Champions League.

All of this will be brought your way but the newly refreshed front page at Stake, and if you haven't seen it yet, this is the right moment. Everything remains the same. All casino events and games, live dealer games, and thousands of sports events seen through the Stake's online sportsbook are all there but just with easier and more direct access. Before you check it out or continue enjoying, let us walk you through August online casino and sportsbook trends, statistics, and much more that transpired at Stake.

August Analysis: Trends in Casino Gaming and Sports Betting

Summer months are well known to be the busiest at casinos all over the world and it was no different at Stake. Do you know how we can tell? Well, the number of bets made during the 31 days of August was a staggering 1,189,632,900. That's all that needs to be said, but we have more coming your way. This is just the number of bets made at their online casino. If we switch to their sports betting division it adds another 6,920,490. Now, that's one busy month, don't you agree?





Do you want to know how much was the biggest casino bet in August? Sure you do! It was $963,000. Yes, you've guessed it right, it was a blackjack bet and it belongs to the Privé Lounge Blackjack card game. Interestingly, it wasn't this bet that produced the biggest payout. It was $9.3 million paid out on a slot machine called Wanted Dead or Wild issued by Hacksaw Gaming. Don't think that the world of sports betting was left behind. No, they've followed with a massive payout set at $1.8 million. A lucky visitor managed to hit a 5-game accumulator bet tied to tennis with its odds set at +503. A record setter indeed, and a true winner of the US Open if you ask us!

Top Casino Games and New Releases for August 2024

One of the things that make https://stake.com/Stake.com such a great platform is that they partner themselves only with the best companies in the domain of casino & online entertainment. It is only fair that we give a shout-out to these companies and their products that make millions of users happy every day. If you don't know who we're talking about, the companies in question are PG Soft, Push Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play'n Go, and Hacksaw Gaming.

While the names of these companies might not sound familiar to an average player, their products certainly will. Why? Well, they've produced some of the most popular slots at Stake in August. The top five in the department of slots in August were Sugar Rush 1000, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Gates of Olympus by Pragmatic Play, Wanted Dead or Wild, and SixSixSIx by Hacksaw Gaming.

While most players love to play popular titles, have the best payouts, and are well-known commodities in the world of online casinos and slots, it doesn't mean that they're not open to new additions. In fact, now and then some new titles manage to attract the attention of many players. In August at Stake, titles that we can single out include Stockholm Syndrome and Outsource by NoLimit City, Donny Dough by Hacksaw Gaming, Clash of Fangs by Twist Gaming, and Poseidon vs. Apollo by Titan Gaming. If you're looking for a new slot to satisfy your cravings, some of these titles could do the trick. Check them out at Stake Stake Crypto CasinoCrypto Casino.

Beyond what happened in the world of slots during August there was plenty of action recorded in the live dealer games. The companies we listed below do not operate only with slot machines. No, when it comes to Stake, Pragmatic Play is in charge of their best Blackjack Live and Live Roulette, and Speed Baccarat while they're closely followed by Evolution Gaming and their Roulette Live and Live Blackjack.

Major Sporting Events to Watch & Bet in August 2024

As we said, August was a month packed with sporting action. Bettors were prepared at the first notion of a big sports event. Below we're going to cover just some of the biggest events in different spheres of sport. Let's start with Europe and their soccer leagues:

* Soccer - EPL started ferociously, with Man City and Liverpool showing teeth early on. Arsenal already lost some points, while Chelsea are looking the same as last season. Haaland and Salah will be battling for the Golden Boot while the last Champions League spot fights will be more than interesting between Aston Villa, Man UTD, Tottenham, and Newcastle. Serie A will be interesting just like it was the last few years. The title contenders at this moment seem to be Inter and Juventus, but we don't think that Napoli and Milan will surrender that easily. Add Roma, Atalanta, and Lazio to the mix as teams who can make things messy for title contenders and we have another interesting season ahead. In Germany, Bayern will be looking to regain their footing with another Bundesliga title but at the moment Heidenheim is running the table with Bayer not showing to be the threat they were last year and Dortmund looking not competent to mount a serious title challenge.

* Tennis - The US Open provided everything we wanted and more. It was an event full of surprises. Both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced early exists. It gave a chance to Jannik Sinner to get his hands on yet another Grand Slam. Fans of tennis now can't wait for the Australian Open where the clash of new titans is expected, and an attempt of Djokovic to make another statement win late in his career.

* Rowing - Canada was the host to the World Rowing Championship and good hosts they showed to be. The nations of Italy and Great Britain both went home with 16 medals. But, if we're looking strictly at gold medals Romania had 7 while Britain and Germain trailed with 6.

* Esports - At Stake, Esports are seen the same way as any other sport. With popularity and prizes growing each year, there's a reason for it. Betting on Esports is also growing at almost every online casino. In August the attention of the Esports community was on the Counter-Strike 2 tournament. It was organized by IEM and it was held in Cologne. The prize was $1 million and Team Vitality took it home.

What to Look Forward to in September 2024

Yes, August was a lot of fun, but September promises so much more. We're more than eager to follow all the action scheduled for this month, and we're sure you feel the same. Here is what should be on your calendar in September:

1. Soccer: The biggest soccer event that starts in September and stretches until January in its first phase is the Champions League. The new format is now official, and we can start enjoying it from 17th September onwards. When you add all the domestic leagues and cups to the mix, intersected by another international break early in October, we have so much to look forward to. The North London Derby, Juventus vs. PSV, Bayern vs. Bayer, etc.

2. Golf - Fans of Golf rejoice. September is home to two major events in this sport. From 12-15 September you have The Solheim Cup, while the Presidents Cup will be played at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec from 26th to 29th September.

3. AFL - The AFL (Aussie Rules) 2024 Grand Final will be played in late September as is tradition. It is always the last Saturday of September and this year it is on the 28th. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be hosting this monumental event and all fans of this unique sport will have a chance to enjoy themselves in a few weeks.

4. Cycling - Everything related to cycling from traditional cycling, tricycles, handbikes, and tandem riders is tied to Zurich in September. From 21-29, this Swiss city is the home to the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships. If you're a fan of cycling, Zurich is the place to be. If you can't make it, Stake has you covered with their streaming services and betting options.

5. NFL - Without arguing it too much, the biggest sports league in the world always kicks off in September. You could argue that the NFL is only an American sport, but its popularity and worldwide appeal cannot be denied. Week one is behind us, and we have plenty more to look forward to in September and beyond. Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their season with wins and showed that once again they will be fighting for the top prizes. Other teams that made a good first-week impression are Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, as you know, the winners in the NFL are crowned in January and February and not in September, so if you're a fan of any of the teams hold your horses. Yet, we can't tell, September is going to be a lot more fun thanks to the NFL.

* Esports - You already know it, at Stake, Esports are held in high esteem. It's for a reason. Esports are active throughout the year, there's no set season, and their tournaments are getting more serious by the day while prize money increases exponentially as the sport grows. This year, September is reserved for the Dota 2 International Tournament. It is held in Copenhagen, Denmark. This city will be host to 16 teams fighting for the number 1 spot and the prize set at $2,372,744. In addition to the Dota 2 Copenhagen tournament, you also have the IESF SEA/South Asia Finals 2024 which will bring one team to the IESF World Esports Championship 2024. High stakes, don't you agree?

* US Elections - That's right, Presidential Elections are not up until November, but the real fight and real struggles start in September. One debate between Trump and Harris is already over and we can expect a few more in addition to their rallies. The best preparation for the US Elections is done by following both candidates throughout September and October. There are so many intricacies going into the US Elections that some compare them to the best of sports events. We can't argue with that view, and considering that Trump is a candidate once again and he's close to going off the rails, we can't say that it won't breed a few interesting bets as the date of elections approaches.

Bottom Line