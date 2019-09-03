Companies Farm inputs firm sets up Sh700m Tatu City plant

Animal health company Cooper K-Brands has set up a Sh700 million industrial park at Tatu City in Ruiru, Kiambu County as it eyes a bigger slice of the local agricultural and dairy market to boost revenues. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Group managing director Mucai Kunyiha said the new plant will be unveiled this month.

“The new industrial production plant will primarily be used to manufacture mineral salts and nutritional products for dairy and poultry products,” Mr Kunyiha said in an interview.

The venture is funded through a mix of external borrowing and internal cash reserves. “We broke the ground last year for the construction after securing funds from I & M Bank and Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund,” said Mr Kunyiha.

The new production line heralds a new shift to local manufacturing after many years of partnership with local and international stakeholders.

Cooper K-Brands is known locally for brands such as Maclicks, Kupa Kula, coopers milking salve, Kupa Cide, Triatix stock spray, Grenade and dewormer products such as Nefluk and Nilzan Super, Nilzan Bolus and Nilzan.

The new plant will produce Maclik dairy salt and Kupa Kula minerals brands. The plant comes with both a production and packaging line. It also has an installed solar plant as an alternative form of cleaner energy.

The factory sits on six acres and the plant will have a workforce of 20 people. Currently, Cooper K-Brands has 200 employees spread across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Competition in the animal and farm products has been very stiff locally pitting both local and international manufacturers keen on a slice of Kenya's agricultural industry that employs a huge population of locals and is a key contributor to the economy.

Majority of Kenyans in rural areas rely on agribusiness and dairy farming for a living.