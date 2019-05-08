Companies Safarilink gets top global safety rating

A Safarilink plane at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Domestic airline Safarilink has received safety certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association of the world’s carriers.

The company has completed the IATA Standard Safety Assessment (ISSA), a voluntary evaluation programme for smaller aircraft.

The association reviewed Safarilink’s operations and management system including flights, ground handling, aircraft engineering and maintenance.

The Kenyan firm is now among only four airlines to receive the certification.

The others are Nepal’s Tara Air Pvt. Limited, Belize’s Tropic Air Limited and Nepal’s yeti Airlines Pvt. Limited.

“Iam very pleased with this exceptional achievement, we are now officially the first carrier in Africa and Middle East to get this prestigious certification and only the fourth in the world,” Safarilink’s chief executive Alex Avedi said in a statement.

“This is an assurance that our airline operations meet the highest international safety standards.

“I would also like to thank the dedicated staff of Safarilink Aviation who always ensure our clients have a safe and memorable experience when flying with us.”

The certification is reserved for operators of smaller aircraft with maximum take-off weight of 5.7 tonnes.

Safarilink’s aircraft fleet comprises Cessna Caravan and DeHavilland Dash 8 models. The company mostly serves tourist routes including Diani and Masai Mara.

Large airlines such as Kenya Airways receive a separate certification — the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).