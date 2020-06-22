Companies StanChart to close T-Mall branch in digital push

Standard Chartered ATM lobby in Nairobi. The lender is pushing customers to embrace digital banking. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya #ticker:SCBK will shut down its T-Mall branch along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi in September as it continues to push customers to embrace digital banking.

In a notice to customers, StanChart said it will only retain ATM services at the mall from September 19 as it merges TRM and UpperHill branches.

“Your account will be transferred to our UpperHill branch, though you can operate your account from any branch countrywide,” the bank advised its customers on Sunday.

The announcement on closure comes amid temporary shutdown of eight branches for three months since May among them T-Mall.

Others are Koinange, Harambee Avenue, Two Rivers, Ruaraka/Garden City, Upper Hill, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Maritime branches.

advertisement