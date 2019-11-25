Companies UoN scraps parallel degree courses unit as numbers plunge

University of Nairobi council chairperson Julia Ojiambo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The University of Nairobi (UoN) council has scrapped the agency that has been managing the self-sponsored programmes (CESSP) in the wake of falling admission of students under this module.

University council Chairperson Julia Ojiambo, in a letter dated Monday, said the move was taken in a meeting held last Tuesday in which the decision to scrap of the Centre for Self-Sponsored Programmes was made.

The move brings to an end the agency, which was set up in 2005 to maintain records for self-sponsored students including that of payment of school fees.

The Centre for Self-Sponsored Programmes was also in charge of marketing and advising on the portfolio of courses on offer.

“Consequently, and in summary, the Statute XXXV which statute establishes CESSP, is revoked with immediate effect,” said Prof Ojiambo, adding that all functions under CESSP would now be handled by other competent UoN organs.

advertisement

The university faces competition from the many other higher learning institutions that received charters in recent years, leading to reduced intake that has hit self-sponsored programmes. In 2017, the student population dropped by 30,348. However, last year, the population rebounded from 67,957 to 70,515.

Prof Ojiambo directed all staff that had been serving under the CESSP be redeployed and be assigned duties that are in line with their training.