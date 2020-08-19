Technology Kepsa new digital system boost for private schools

Learners in private schools can now access education materials from a single platform following the launch of a virtual school by the Kenya Private Schools Association (Kepsa).

The Kepsa virtual school platform seeks to ensure teaching and learning in private schools continue amid the covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as a relief to the 11,600 private schools across the country that were facing total shut down as they struggled to pay tutors, rents and overhead costs.

“The plan is to close the digital divide by ensuring online learning for the poorest child and put some money in the teachers’ pockets,” said Kepsa chairperson Mutheu Kasanga.

Prior to its launch, schools were using numerous virtual platform to engage the more than 2.4 million learners, some of which are expensive and unreliable.

Kepsa has launched the nationwide virtual school in partnership with Absa Bank #ticker:ABSA under an initiative dubbed Masomo Iendelee, Linda Mwalimu.

The association has also partnered with digital education system and content provider EduVOD to activate the virtual schools, provide content and training for teachers.

The initiative will run concurrently with the government’s Community Learning Initiative that will use teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta closed schools in March indefinitely after Kenya confirmed covid-19 cases within its border.

The move pushed private schools to a financial crisis as majority of them entirely depend on the school fees paid by parents to operate.

Kepsa notes that it will not dictate how much the private schools charge parents to use the platform, but assures the charges will be friendly.