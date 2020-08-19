Economy 202 rural areas stay without Internet on KDF blockade

Communication Authority of Kenya acting director-general Mercy Wanjau. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

The State has failed to meet its target of connecting at least 202 sub-locations in rural zones with high speed internet due to security challenges raised by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The government says its efforts to complete expansion of basic mobile internet connectivity in the underserved sub-locations have been slowed down by insecurity, aviation related restrictions and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The zones were to be upgraded from 2G network, which does not support internet services, under a government fund that seeks to accelerate the provision of ICT services in areas that operators consider unviable.

Telecom firms contribute a share of their income to a kitty dubbed the Universal Service Fund (USF), which is used to upgrade services

Ms Mercy Wanjua, the acting Communication Authority of Kenya director-general told Parliament that construction works in 11 areas was stopped due to security concerns.

“Contractors have suspended works in Garissa, Mandera, Samburu, Marsabit and West Pokot among other areas because security concerns,” said Ms Wanjau.

“The KDF has continued to insist that no communications can be mounted in the areas.”

Ms Wanjau added that contractors had also reported reistance from communities.

The CA targets that all unconnected 101 sub-location will be covered by mid-2022 following the awards of bids for Phase II of the project in July.

“Priority has been given to areas experiencing rampant insecurity incidents mainly in the 101 sub-locations in seven counties of Tana River, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Meru, Lakipia and Isiolo among others.

"Consideration for sub-location with less than 30 percent geographical network coverage and not scheduled for coverage through licence network rollout obligations by the operators by 2022 has been given,” Ms Wanjau said.

She said priority has also been given to sub-locations with a population of 1,000 people and above in line with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Housing and Census figures of 2019.