Auditor flags irregular acting roles at Judiciary

The Auditor General has raised the alarm on 10 top judiciary officers who have been earning millions of shillings every year after being appointed to act in vacant positions for years in disregard of regulations.

A draft audit report by the Auditor flags the human resource anomaly in the third arm of the government with some officers said to have acted for more than seven years, drawing 74 months in allowances.

The 10 officers, including senior positions like directors and principal officers, consume at least Sh4 million extra every month in acting allowance in the year to June 2019, according to the Auditor General

“Review of human resources records indicates the ten staff positions have been filled by acting personnel contrary to HR policies manual that requires acting appointments to be held for a maximum of 12 months, which can only be extended by a final acting period of six months. In consequence, the Judiciary has violated its own HR policies,” the auditors wrote.

The report warned the judiciary of the risk of facing lawsuits from the affected staff apart from giving the department an image of “weak governance and risk management system”.

Ironically, the longest acting official in the report was the Principal Human Resource Officer who had exceeded the allowable period for acting by 56 months.

Last week, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi was put on the spot for failure to appoint a substantive office holder for the Directorate of Finance that has been held in acting capacity for close to seven years despite interviews to fill it up.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee was the fourth parliamentary body to question Ms Amadi on why the position was yet to have a substantive office-holder since 2013 despite repeated interviews and pledges to close the matter.