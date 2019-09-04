Economy Magoha names top Bomet managers

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Anne Nangulu as the principal of Bomet University College.

Prof Nangulu, previously the Commission for University (CUE) deputy secretary in charge of quality, audit, and standards, replaces Thomas Cheruiyot who has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

In the appointments that take effect on September 21, George Otieno will be deputy principal in charge of academic and students affairs at the institution, replacing Joshua Kwonyike, who has been holding the position in acting capacity.

Also appointed is Loice Maru who has been confirmed as deputy principal in charge of administration and finance.

Bomet is a constituent college of Moi University.

The interviews for the positions were conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in June.

Section 39(1)(a) of University Act 2012 provides that the appointment of Vice chancellors, Deputy vice-chancellors and principals of colleges by Cabinet Secretary be based on the recommendation of the university council after a competitive recruitment process.

Already PSC has conducted interviews for recruitment of vice-chancellor and deputy vice-chancellors at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT).

At the moment, the University of Nairobi has all its top leadership in acting capacity. Isaac Mbeche is the UoN acting vice-chancellor.

Prof Mbeche has been the substantive DVC student’s affairs and acting DVC in charge of Finance and planning.Also in acting capacity is Prof Madara Ogot(DVC research, production and extension), Prof Julius Ogeng’o(academic affairs), Prof Stephen Kiama(Deputy Vice-Chancellor-(human resource and administration).

At Moi University, Prof Daniel Tarus is holding the DVC position on finance in acting capacity while at MMUST Prof Asenath Sigot is acting VC, Dr Patrick Ojera is acting DVC administration and finance, Dr Benaditte Sabuni is acting DVC- academic and students affairs while Prof Charles Mutai is acting DVC planning , research and innovation.

At Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, Prof Washington Olima is holding the planning and administration position in acting capacity.