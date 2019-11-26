Economy Road repairs to cost Sh13.5bn by March

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) will spend at least Sh13.5 billion collected from motorists at the fuel pumps on the maintenance of roads in the period to March 2020.

The road agency Tuesday advertised for tenders covering over 10 regions including central, the Rift Valley and Nyanza.

The Road Maintenance Levy, from which the KeNHA received Sh23.6 billion in the year to June 2019, will fund the deals that also include street lighting and periodic maintenance of major roads.

“The authority hereby invites bids from eligible contractors for the provision of second and third Quarter Financial Year 2019-2020 maintenance of various roads to be funded through the Road Maintenance Levy Fund and One Supply Project Funded through the development vote,” read the notice.

Among the most expensive deals will be the maintenance of Thika-Garissa (Lot 1 — Makongeni-Embu junction (Kanyonyo) (A3) road, which will take Sh1.68 billion.

The maintenance deal for the Saba Saba-Malindi (A7) road in the Coast will take up Sh895 million while another performance-based contract for the maintenance of Nyaru- Kamwosor (B77) road will cost Sh747 million in the North Rift.