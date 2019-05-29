Economy Uncertainty hits universal health plan after MPs cut budget

A maternity ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Provision of a range of free medical services under universal health coverage hangs in the balance after the Budget Committee move to slash Sh8.4 billion in the Health ministry allocation.

The MPs want the universal healthcare budget stopped until a report by the national government on how the Sh1.4 billion was spent in the piloting phase is released. Residents of Isiolo, Machakos, Kisumu and Nyeri are have been receiving free medical services since December as part of a pilot programme ahead of the roll-out of universal health coverage.

About 80 percent of the money will go into the purchase of drugs and basic medical equipment, the Health ministry said earlier, with additional Sh800 million would be allocated to each of the counties for complicated cases that would be referred outside the participating counties.

The Treasury allocated Sh6 billion for scaling up universal health coverage and another Sh2.5 billion for medical supplies linked to the scheme.

Members of the Budget Committee who spoke to the Business Daily said they would not approve allocation for the programme if there no report on the use of the Sh1.4 billion.