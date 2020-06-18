News Death toll hits 117 amid soaring new coronavirus cases

A record 10 cases of Covid-19 deaths have been reported, the highest in a single day, raising the national toll to 117.

Kenya also reported on Thursday a record daily spike of 213 new confirmed cases after testing 6,024 samples, the largest since the first case of the pandemic was detected on March 13.

The figures, which raise the number of confirmed cases to 4,257, dim the hope of a quick return to normalcy in an economy gradually easing its lockdown.

Some 106 patients were also discharged from various facilities on Thursday, bringing total recoveries to 1,459.

Nairobi reported 136 cases, the highest across the country while Mombasa and Kajiado had 32 and 13 cases, ranking the second and third highest, respectively.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said a lack of adherence to the Covid-19 containment measures, including wearing of masks, social distancing and hygiene were likely contributors to the rising cases.

“In Nairobi, it appears that the number of infections...have been rising steadily. This situation should be of concern to all of us.

“But particularly to the residents of these areas, this requires serious soul searching on what it is that they are not doing right and what enables the virus to spread,” said Dr Aman.

“We are appealing to all Kenyans that we are at a stage where we need to be extra vigilant, and we need to follow all the measures in place.”

Seven other cases were reported in Kiambu while Busia had five Nakuru and Machakos four each. Garissa and Isiolo each recorded three cases while Taita Taveta had two. Kitui, Migori, Narok and Embu had one each.

As part of the Covid-19 containment measures, the Health ministry plans to set up laboratories at all border points to ease congestion and arrest new cases.

The move follows its plan to set up additional laboratories along transport corridors to reduce the turnaround time.