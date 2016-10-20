At home in a luxury container

Magazines

A container house dubbed ‘Moja Pod’ made by Kwekwe Kivutha and Jeremy Moses (right). PHOTOS | DIANA NGILA

Well-designed shoebox living spaces are a growing trend globally. In Kenya, developers and architects are turning containers into small luxury residences, which can be repurposed into magical pool houses, offices or homes.

Kwekwe Kivutha and Jeremy Moses are among those following in the steps of sustainable living with a repurposed 20-foot container that they turned into a living pod.

Their desire to have a cabin in their rural home in Makueni was a daunting task. They did not know where to source for materials or where to get professionals to put up the cabin.

Having studied architecture at the University of Winnipeg in Canada, where they met, they opted to build their own cabin from scratch.

Interior architecture

Last week at the Afrika Handmade 2016 symposium at Alliance Française, they showcased their impressive prototype container house called Moja Pod, which they built through their interior architecture and design company, Two by Four.

Moja Pod drew a lot of interest from many who attended the handmade craft expo, hoping to learn more about the container house and its fittings.

“It is a new modest luxury housing concept for those who want a cosy pod in their backyard or to set it up in their rural home as it can be adopted anywhere,” says Kwekwe.

The pod has a beautifully-designed sitting area with a fully-equipped kitchenette. It has a shower cubicle, a sink and a cabinet as well as a toilet. The bathroom and toilet are tiled to avoid water from sipping into the floor.

The rest of the flooring can be designed according to a client’s preference with the most suitable material being wood vinyl because it is water-resistant.

Kwekwe and Jeremy used laminated board for the interior walls with expansion points in-between the boards to allow expansion when transporting the pod or during hot weather.

The exterior wall is made of cement fibre board, which is water resistant, fireproof and can be painted in whichever colour one prefers.