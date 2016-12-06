Best Western opens high-end serviced apartments in Nairobi

Corporate News

Global hospitality operator Best Western has opened its first African high-end serviced apartments in Nairobi that caters to business executives and billionaires.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts senior vice-president of international operations Suzi Yoder said the executive residency is a new introduction in the hotel chain’s brands, which provides longer-term accommodations to business and leisure travellers.

“The latest addition to the Best Western Hotels & Resorts portfolio solidifies our presence in Kenya, which continues to witness increased synonymous growth on tourists and business travellers,” she said.

The one- and two-bedroomed property on Riverside Drive is Best Western’s third facility in Nairobi, signalling clients’ interest in the city as a business hub for the larger East African region.

The five-storey building provides long and short-term visitors with 48 non-smoking one- and two-bedroom apartments that include a kitchen, dining room, living room, high speed Internet access, flat screen TV, work desk area and daily housekeeping services.

The facility has pushed up a notch higher the competition for serviced apartments as Best Western will recommend its own facility to clients from across the 100 countries where it operates 4,100 outlets.

It provides a fitness centre and an indoor heated swimming pool.