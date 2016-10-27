Kenya Airways more than halves net loss to Sh4.8 billion

Corporate News

Mr Mbuvi Ngunze, the Kenya Airways chief executive. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Airways has reported that its net loss for the half-year to September has improved 60 per cent to Sh4.8 billion on lower operating costs primarily from sale or leasing out of aircraft.

The publicly-listed airline reported that its revenue for the period dropped 3.5 per cent to Sh54.7 billion compared to Sh56.7 billion posted during a similar period last year.

The national carrier saw its passenger numbers increase 4.2 per cent to 2.2 million, but this benefit did not positively impact the company’s bottom line as it was eaten into by fuel hedging costs and foreign exchange losses.

During the period, the firm which is referred to as KQ by its international code, benefited from a one-off cash injection of Sh1.7 billion from the sale of assets and a Sh9.8 billion bridge loan from government.

Cargo revenue dropped by 20.9 per cent due to a reduction in the wide body aircraft that the carrier operates, a decision that was made in line with the “Operation Pride” restructuring plan.

“The improvement in operating performance was underpinned by a growth in cabin factor of 3.3 per cent during the period, with an increase in passenger numbers and lower operating costs made from fleet rationalisation,” KQ said in a statement Thursday.

“The airline’s turnaround strategy continues to be the main focus of the company going forward. It is a comprehensive program endorsed by our key shareholders including the Government of Kenya and KLM.”