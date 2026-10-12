How revenue diversification strategies are shifting in Kenya’s banking sector

Kenyan banks are broadening earnings beyond the traditional lending spread, but durable value depends on the quality, stability and customer relevance of each revenue stream.

For commercial banks, revenue diversification is increasingly a strategic response to margin pressure, credit cycles, changing customer behaviour and rapid digitisation.

The central question is no longer whether banks should earn both interest and non-interest income, but how they should structure the mix so that each stream strengthens resilience, efficiency and customer value without adding unmanaged risk.

This article draws from my PhD doctoral study, covering 37 Kenyan commercial banks between 2005 and 2019 and comprising 555 bank-year observations.

The study found average technical efficiency of 66.9 percent on a zero-to-one scale. Banks were more diversified in non-interest income, with an average index of 62.8 percent, than in interest income, at 3.62 percent. The findings provide a useful framework for assessing how banks can broaden revenues while protecting earnings quality.

Strengthening interest-income

Interest income remains the core earnings engine for most commercial banks.

Diversification within this stream comes from spreading lending across customer segments, sectors, products, maturities and risk profiles rather than relying on a narrow corporate or retail book. In practice, this can include a calibrated mix of corporate facilities, mortgages, consumer credit, trade finance, asset finance, small-business lending and interest-bearing investments.

The study found a positive and statistically significant relationship between interest-income diversification and efficiency: a one-unit increase was associated with a 0.138-unit improvement in efficiency. This suggests that the benefit lies not simply in expanding the loan book, but in allocating assets across complementary lending and investment activities.

A broader mix can reduce dependence on one sector, improve use of funding and distribution capacity, and soften the effect of a downturn in any single portfolio. These benefits still depend on disciplined underwriting, pricing and concentration limits.

Scaling non-interest income

Non-interest income can include transaction and account fees, payments, cards, foreign-exchange services, trade-related commissions, bancassurance, custody, advisory services and other fee-based activities.

Kenya’s digital and agency-banking ecosystem has expanded the number of transactions that banks can serve without a matching increase in branch costs. This gives banks opportunities to earn recurring income, deepen customer relationships and use shared technology and distribution platforms more intensively.

However, the study found that the positive relationship between non- interest diversification and efficiency was not statistically significant. The result calls for selectivity: revenue growth should be assessed against platform costs, conduct risk, income volatility, customer complaints and the capital or liquidity demands of each activity.

Kenya’s revenue mix in a global context

The Kenyan experience reflects a wider global shift from product-led banking toward platform, transaction and relationship-led models.

Banks internationally are seeking more recurring fee income as lending margins move with interest-rate cycles and competition.

Payments, wealth and insurance distribution, transaction banking, data-enabled services and partnerships with technology firms are increasingly important.

At the same time, global experience shows that diversification is not automatically stabilising: unfamiliar businesses, aggressive fee practices, cyber exposure and operational complexity can offset the benefits.

Kenya’s distinctive advantage is its mature mobile-money and agency-banking environment, which allows banks to combine regulated balance sheets with high-frequency digital distribution. The strategic test is whether this ecosystem produces durable customer value and risk-adjusted returns rather than volume alone.

Four priorities follow from the framework

First, banks should set explicit portfolio targets for interest and non-interest income rather than pursue diversification opportunistically.

Second, each business line should be measured on risk-adjusted profitability, volatility, customer outcomes and use of capital—not revenue alone.

Third, product, risk, finance and technology teams should jointly review concentration and operational dependencies.

Fourth, management dashboards should distinguish recurring, customer-led income from gains that are cyclical, market-sensitive or difficult to repeat.

Revenue diversification can make Kenyan banks more resilient, but the study evidence cautions against treating every new income source as equally valuable.

The strongest strategy is a balanced one: broaden interest income through disciplined asset allocation; develop transparent, scalable non-interest services; and manage both through a common lens of efficiency, risk and customer value. In this way, diversification becomes a deliberate operating model rather than a collection of additional products.