How revenue diversification strategies are shifting in Kenya’s banking sector

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The Kenyan experience reflects a wider global shift from product-led banking toward platform, transaction and relationship-led models.
By
ALEX MBAI
Kenyan banks are broadening earnings beyond the traditional lending spread, but durable value depends on the quality, stability and customer relevance of each revenue stream.
For commercial banks, revenue diversification is increasingly a strategic response to margin pressure, credit cycles, changing customer behaviour and rapid digitisation.
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