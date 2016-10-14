Burundi envoy says more countries will exit ICC

Politics and policy

The International Criminal Court's building (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. Burundi could thus become the first country in the world to withdraw from the 14-year-old court. PHOTO | FILE

Burundi's pending decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) likely heralds similar action by other African countries, the Burundian ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.

“African countries will quit the ICC one by one in the coming months and years,” Ambassador Ernest Ndabashinze said.

While declining to comment specifically on threats by some Kenyan leaders to withdraw the country from ICC jurisdiction, the envoy cited a sentiment echoed by some African leaders regarding the court.

“Many African governments now view the court as an instrument used to control, manipulate and impose foreign decisions on Africa,” Mr Ndabashinze said in a telephone interview with the Nation.

He pointed to the African Union's call earlier this year for formulation of a strategy for withdrawal from the ICC.

He said African disgruntlement with the court stems primarily from the ICC's nearly-exclusive focus on countries in the continent in cases related to genocide and war crimes.

However, some African governments have themselves been the source of requests for ICC action, as is the case of six of the nine investigations initiated in the continent.

In addition, some African countries like Botswana have said they have no intention of withdrawing from the ICC.

"Destabilising Burundi"

Burundi's Parliament voted decisively earlier this week to pull the country out of the ICC. That step awaits ratification by President Pierre Nkurunziza, but Ambassador Ndabashinze said that the move is final and irreversible.

Burundi would thus become the first country in the world to withdraw from the 14-year-old court.

“The ICC is part of a process that is dividing Burundians,” Mr Ndabashinze claimed.