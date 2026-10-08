Treasury clears Co-op Bank ‘loan’ in Sh13bn debt write-off

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Co-operative Bank's digital lending product, Kamilisha, has recorded average monthly disbursements of nearly Sh400 million as more customers used the facility to meet immediate financial needs.
By
Constant Munda
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Co-operative Bank is among 11 firms that have received a Sh12.9 billion legacy debt write-off from the National Treasury, with some loans dating back to the 1970s.
The Treasury says the loans, wiped off its books in the year ended June 2026, had accumulated over decades.
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