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Treasury clears Co-op Bank ‘loan’ in Sh13bn debt write-off

Co-operative Bank's digital lending product, Kamilisha, has recorded average monthly disbursements of nearly Sh400 million as more customers used the facility to meet immediate financial needs.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Constant Munda

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Co-operative Bank is among 11 firms that have received a Sh12.9 billion legacy debt write-off from the National Treasury, with some loans dating back to the 1970s.

The Treasury says the loans, wiped off its books in the year ended June 2026, had accumulated over decades.

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