Treasury clears Co-op Bank ‘loan’ in Sh13bn debt write-off

Co-operative Bank is among 11 firms that have received a Sh12.9 billion legacy debt write-off from the National Treasury, with some loans dating back to the 1970s.

The Treasury says the loans, wiped off its books in the year ended June 2026, had accumulated over decades.

Officials add that recovery had been undermined by a range of circumstances, including borrowers' financial difficulties, the collapse or liquidation of entities and projects, and the lack of proper or traceable loan documentation.

Treasury’s debt schedule shows Co-op Bank, Kenya’s third largest lender by assets and deposit accounts, had Sh267 million written off during the year.

The unpaid loan has raised questions about how the lender, which posted Sh29.75 billion profit last year, was struggling to pay off a debt of Sh267 million, which initially stood at Sh339 million.

But a senior official at the bank said the exposure came from an old government kitty received by the bank for on-lending to smallholder farmers in cotton, irrigation, pyrethrum and dairy sub-sectors, making the liability a legacy government programme rather than recent commercial lending.

The government had tasked Co-op with facilitating the issue of loans to farmers under co-operative societies, collecting the repayments and remitting the money to the Treasury, but poor repayment left residual balances long after the programmes collapsed.

“A majority of farmers didn’t pay back, and that has reflected as the outstanding amount [in Treasury books] over the years,” the official previously said.

The write-off leaves Equity Bank as the only privately owned lender remaining on Treasury’s list of borrowers under on-lending arrangements, with the country’s largest lender by deposit accounts owing Sh279 million in arrears from Sh534 million channelled through its network.

The Treasury says the debts chalked off form part of its book clean-up exercise targeting Sh26.33 billion.

The officials add that the Treasury sought Cabinet approval to write off Sh13.29 billion in outstanding principal and waive a further Sh13.04 billion in accumulated interest arrears which had become difficult or impossible to recover.

“The write-offs were undertaken as part of efforts to clean up the National Treasury’s loan records, address long-outstanding audit queries and facilitate implementation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommendations on non-performing Government loans,” the Treasury writes in the latest annual debt management report.

The Treasury says the loans had remained unpaid for years due to financial constraints, collapsed projects, ceased operations, missing records, disputes over loan terms and legal changes that transferred liabilities to county governments.

The defunct Local Government Loans Authority accounted for the largest balance among the 11 entities, with Sh7.594 billion outstanding at June 2025 before the debt was wiped from Treasury’s books.

The authority historically facilitated capital development borrowing by local authorities, which accumulated liabilities to the national government before the system was replaced by devolved county governments.

Treasury also wrote off Sh2.461 billion owed by the National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation, a body formed in 1987 to develop public water supplies and reduce reliance on the Exchequer.

The corporation has since been reconstituted as the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority, responsible for strategic national water storage, water harvesting and conservation.

Another Sh1.128 billion owed by the National Irrigation Board was written off, ending a legacy linked to public irrigation schemes developed by the board since its establishment in 1966.

The board, now the National Irrigation Authority, has previously asked Parliament and Treasury to write off the debt or convert it entirely into development grants.

It argued that smallholder farmers could not reasonably be forced to repay infrastructure costs that were not clearly presented to them as loans when the projects began.

Kenya Meat Commission also had its Sh940 million outstanding balance extinguished. The debt dates back to the 1990s and was among the non-performing government loans targeted for ongoing cleanup.

Moi University similarly had its Sh231 million legacy debt removed from the Treasury books, relating to a 36-year-old failed project to construct the Faculty of Science Complex at its Eldoret campus in late 1990.

Treasury also wiped Sh122 million owed by Catering Levy Trustees/Kenya Utalii College, a legacy obligation linked to development of Kenya’s early hospitality and tourism training infrastructure.

The Catering Levy Trustees, established in 1972 to fund tourism capacity building, financed and subsidised Kenya Utalii College, which opened in 1975.

Its assets and liabilities were later transferred to the Tourism Fund after the Catering and Tourism Development Levy Trustees were dissolved under the Tourism Act 2011.

The Agricultural Settlement Fund and Central Land Board had Sh74 million outstanding at June 2025, which was also written off.

The debt traces to post-independence land redistribution programmes, including the Million Acre Settlement Scheme, which helped landless citizens purchase subdivided former colonial farms.

Treasury also removed Sh41 million owed under Kenya Urban Transport Various Towns, a legacy urban development programme covering roads, drainage and non-motorised transport outside Nairobi.

Its functions have since been absorbed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority, leaving the old liability as another dormant government loan.

The Mombasa Pipeline Board had Sh23 million wiped off, while Mumias Outgrowers Company had Sh17 million removed from Treasury books.

The Mombasa Pipeline Board dates to the pre-independence period when it supplied and distributed water in Mombasa and surrounding areas, functions now handled by county governments.

The Treasury has also written off Sh17 million owed by Mumias Outgrowers Company, which was established in the 1970s, to support sugarcane farmers through credit, land surveys, planting, harvesting and transport services, leaving legacy soft-loan balances.

The officials said Cabinet approval was sought in accordance with Sections 69 and 77 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 and the PFM Regulations, after efforts had been made to recover the money.

The scale of the write-offs highlights the long-term risk of government lending to public entities and projects that fail to generate sufficient income to repay the funds, burdening the taxpayers.