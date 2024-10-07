Absa Bank fined Sh5m for spying on Mombasa branch manager Thomas Mwangi

Absa Bank Kenya has been ordered to pay its former employee Sh5 million for invasion of privacy.

This is after the Employment and Labour Relations Court found that the bank had violated the constitutional rights of its former branch manager, Thomas Mwangi.

Justice Monica Mbaru, sitting in Mombasa on October 1, ruled that even in employment, protection of the employee's privacy is imperative.

The court found that the bank had hired a private investigator to spy on Mr Mwangi’s personal and private conduct while he was on suspension by following him in public, restaurants and pubs and demanding information from various establishments in violation of his rights.

Mr Mwangi was a senior branch manager at the Absa Nkrumah Road in Mombasa.

Justice Mbaru ruled that where there is a breach of an employee's privacy, an employer cannot justify the position that the court lacks jurisdiction and then fail to address where there was a need to collect personal data and information unrelated to employment.

“The conduct of the respondent leading into the investigations of the claimant’s private life in the context of matters ongoing at the workplace is not justified, no basis was given for such conduct,” ruled Justice Mbaru.

Justice Mbaru noted that Mr Mwangi was a senior employee of the bank and whatever conduct he engaged in after office/work hours, if it was found to be contrary to his letter of appointment and the workplace policy, recourse was to invite him to address it.

“Engaging in private investigations and then failing to bring such matters to the claimant to address as an employee was not justified, his constitutional rights under Article 31 (of the Constitution) were breached by the respondent,” said Justice Mbaru.

The court noted that Mr Mwangi had served the bank well until the matters were brought to his attention through a show cause notice and that internal investigations conducted revealed various breaches, but that did not justify a violation of his privacy rights.

“The facts weighed and similar case law addressed, general damages claimed at Sh5 million is hereby justified,” said Justice Mbaru.

She also ordered the bank to pay Mr Mwangi Sh2.3 million in unpaid bonuses for the year 2022, one month's severance pay of Sh647,218 and Sh373,294 in unpaid salary increments of 13 percent from January to May last year.

The court ruled that disciplinary procedures were only initiated against the claimant by the notice to show cause dated March 17, 2023— thus, going back to sanction and deny him a benefit accrued retrospectively in relation to his performance in 2022 was to engage in unfair labour practices.

It also noted that the time taken to address workplace misconduct should not deny Mr Mwangi the benefits due to him while he was still employed and that submissions by the bank that the salary increase was purely discretionary vis-a-vis the records and policies placed before the court were not correct.

Conflict of interest

However, the court ruled that termination of employment was justified and that Mr Mwangi had been taken through the due process.

It noted that through a notice dated May 26 last year, the bank sacked for irregular and unauthorised overdraft facilities granted to customers at the Nkrumah Road branch under his leadership, and that he violated the bank's policies and procedures by engaging in irregular lending to two customers.

Justice Mbaru further noted that Mr Mwangi was called to account for his conduct and his responses were found to be unsatisfactory.

The court said that Mr Mwangi admitted to buying a housing unit from a customer without a proper sale agreement, which was a conflict of interest, and that he failed to address irregularities in the allocation of excesses within his branch, which was in breach of the lending procedures.

“Whereas the respondent had a policy on how to recover loan repayments that were in arrears, for the claimant to transact with the customer or a defaulting loan repayment customer, he was bound under the policy on conflict of interest,” ruled the judge.

It also said that Mr Mwangi was invited to a disciplinary hearing and failed to explain his conduct hence found culpable of misconduct, leading to termination of his employment.

“In this case, termination of employment was justified and the claimant was taken through due process,” ruled Justice Mbaru, adding that compensation was not due to him.

The court also noted that Mr Mwangi cannot extricate himself from responsibility and the fiduciary duty held as the branch manager for the bank as such conduct exposed it (the bank).

“The court finds the claimant liable for his conduct in failing to undertake his duties properly and as required by the employer,” ruled Justice Mbaru.

The court further noted that the banking sector is sensitive and highly regulated through its policies and the Central Bank of Kenya thus breach of fiduciary duty extends to third parties and the conduct of the claimant justified the sanction taken and termination of employment.

“The bank is finance-sensitive and the position held by the claimant as a branch manager is similar to that of a financial custodian and other valuables,” said Justice Mbaru.