Bolt drivers allowed to set their prices in new changes

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Drivers will have the option to use Bolt standard pricing or key in their preferred rates per kilometre after piloting of a new feature in Nairobi.

A rider will also be able to see the drivers rates and expected time of arrival, meaning one can pay more for convenience.

Drivers have in the past staged regular strikes and protests due to high operating costs that squeezed their earnings, a move that has prompted operators to make occasional increases.

Ride-hailing service Bolt will allow drivers to set their own prices and passengers to select their driver in efforts to make it attractive in its battle with Uber.

Drivers will have the option to use Bolt standard pricing or key in their preferred rates per kilometre after piloting of a new feature in Nairobi.

A rider will also be able to see the drivers rates and expected time of arrival, meaning one can pay more for convenience.

Digital taxis’ drivers have constantly complained of low earnings from the trips, leading to cancellation of trips and longer wait time for riders as motorists cite lower rates.

Estonia-based Bolt and US-based Uber are trying to woo drivers back to their platforms with the promise of more income.

“Drivers have consistently asked us for the ability to set their own prices so they can ensure a journey is profitable enough before it's accepted. We have built our business around giving drivers total flexibility,” said Kenneth Micah, Bolt’s regional manager for East Africa.

Currently, Bolt charges Sh26.90 per kilometre on a trip under the budget ride, Bolt Lite, in Nairobi, increased from Sh25 per km in May to take effect of higher fuel prices.

They have also been aggrieved by discounts and promotions offered by operators to attract riders.

Drivers across the apps such as Bolt, Uber and Little Cab and Hava have been using other rival-ride hailing apps interchangeably picking best fares and high-demand locations and choosing to reject if a trip is less profitable.

Bolt said the ability to set prices will see the platform become more attractive for drivers compared to its rivals.

The feature has already been applied in other European cities such as London and Estonia.

The shift is set to help cushion drivers at a time petrol prices jumped by 21.2 percent or Sh22.73 since mid-January to a record high of Sh129.72 per litre in Nairobi in yesterday’s review for December, according to Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

Diesel is retailing at Sh110.60 per litre in Nairobi, up by 14.7 percent or Sh14.2 from Sh96.4o in January.

