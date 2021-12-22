Menu
Communications Authority cancels Capital FM, NRG and 58 other radio frequencies

Wednesday December 22 2021
CA

The Communications Authority of Kenya head office in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Capital FM, NRG and Mbaitu FM are among 60 radio frequencies cancelled by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for failure to comply with their licence offer conditions.

The decision was announced by CA boss Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday, who said the move was undertaken by the agency in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” said Mr Chiloba.

“In accordance with Section 46C of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, it is illegal to provide any form of broadcasting service in Kenya without a licence issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).”

According to the CA boss, the decision has been communicated to the respective media firms in writing. 

"Contravention of this requirement attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both," the agency said in the notice.

CA is responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources.

Capital FM was owned by late industrialist Chris Kirubi who passed away in June, and has in recent years witnessed some big changes including a wave of high-profile staff exits and new faces being brought on board.

Other affected radio stations include One FM, Faith FM and Qwetu Radio.

Here is the full list of the radio stations hit by cancellation of licence offers:
1. Kesha
2. Winam
3. Radio Amani
4. Kalya Fm
5. Gulf Radio 
6. Qwetu Radio 
7. Vihiga Fm 
8. Weather – Reports Realtime
9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo 
10. Warsan Fm 
11. Mbaitu Fm 
12. Ruben 
13. Hero Fm
14. Onagi 
15. Kong’asis 
16. Mwariama Fm 
17. Kegocho 
18. Mu Fm  
19. Mmu Fm  
20. Mmust Fm  
21. Syokimau Fm  
22. Radio Sahara  
23. Egerton  
24. Milambo Bajona  
25. One Fm   
26. The Just Liveth   
27. Main Bridge   
28. Radio Furaha   
29. Kisima Fm   
30. Ku 99.9 Fm    
31. Emuria Fm   
32. Risala Fm   
33. NRG Radio   
34. Thiiri Fm    
35. Midnimo Fm   
36. Radio Lake Victoria    
37. Wendo Fm   
38. Equator Fm     
39. KIMC
40. Radio Sunset   
41. Capital Fm   
42. Radio Umoja     
43. Southwest Media    
44. Wajir Radio    
45. VBN Fm   
46. Kakuma Fm    
47. Western Nyota Busia Fm     
48. Voice Of Victory Fm      
49. Simba Fm     
50. Abba Fm   
51. Makutano Fm   
52. Wasya Fm   
53. Midzi Fm   
54. Faith Fm   
55. Ref Fm   
56. Radio Lamu Fm
57. Taraji Fm
58. Trichem    
59. RealTime
60. Coil
 

