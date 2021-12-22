Companies Communications Authority cancels Capital FM, NRG and 58 other radio frequencies

The Communications Authority of Kenya head office in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By HILLARY KIMUYU

Capital FM, NRG and Mbaitu FM are among 60 radio frequencies cancelled by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for failure to comply with their licence offer conditions.

The decision was announced by CA boss Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday, who said the move was undertaken by the agency in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” said Mr Chiloba.

“In accordance with Section 46C of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, it is illegal to provide any form of broadcasting service in Kenya without a licence issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).”

According to the CA boss, the decision has been communicated to the respective media firms in writing.

"Contravention of this requirement attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both," the agency said in the notice.

CA is responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources.

Capital FM was owned by late industrialist Chris Kirubi who passed away in June, and has in recent years witnessed some big changes including a wave of high-profile staff exits and new faces being brought on board.

Other affected radio stations include One FM, Faith FM and Qwetu Radio.

Here is the full list of the radio stations hit by cancellation of licence offers:

1. Kesha

2. Winam

3. Radio Amani

4. Kalya Fm

5. Gulf Radio

6. Qwetu Radio

7. Vihiga Fm

8. Weather – Reports Realtime

9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo

10. Warsan Fm

11. Mbaitu Fm

12. Ruben

13. Hero Fm

14. Onagi

15. Kong’asis

16. Mwariama Fm

17. Kegocho

18. Mu Fm

19. Mmu Fm

20. Mmust Fm

21. Syokimau Fm

22. Radio Sahara

23. Egerton

24. Milambo Bajona

25. One Fm

26. The Just Liveth

27. Main Bridge

28. Radio Furaha

29. Kisima Fm

30. Ku 99.9 Fm

31. Emuria Fm

32. Risala Fm

33. NRG Radio

34. Thiiri Fm

35. Midnimo Fm

36. Radio Lake Victoria

37. Wendo Fm

38. Equator Fm

39. KIMC

40. Radio Sunset

41. Capital Fm

42. Radio Umoja

43. Southwest Media

44. Wajir Radio

45. VBN Fm

46. Kakuma Fm

47. Western Nyota Busia Fm

48. Voice Of Victory Fm

49. Simba Fm

50. Abba Fm

51. Makutano Fm

52. Wasya Fm

53. Midzi Fm

54. Faith Fm

55. Ref Fm

56. Radio Lamu Fm

57. Taraji Fm

58. Trichem

59. RealTime

60. Coil

