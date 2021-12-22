Communications Authority cancels Capital FM, NRG and 58 other radio frequencies

Companies
Communications Authority cancels Capital FM, NRG and 58 other radio frequenciesWednesday December 22 2021
Capital FM, NRG and Mbaitu FM are among 60 radio frequencies cancelled by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for failure to comply with their licence offer conditions.
The decision was announced by CA boss Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday, who said the move was undertaken by the agency in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act.
“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” said Mr Chiloba.
“In accordance with Section 46C of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, it is illegal to provide any form of broadcasting service in Kenya without a licence issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).”
According to the CA boss, the decision has been communicated to the respective media firms in writing.
"Contravention of this requirement attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both," the agency said in the notice.
PUBLIC NOTICE— [email protected] (@CA_Kenya) December 22, 2021
Revocation of FM Broadcasting Frequencies,Cancellation of Licence Offers & Rejection of License Applications@CADirectorGen @ezraCHILOBA @MoICTKenya @NationAfrica @TheStarBreaking @KTNNewsKE @citizentvkenya @ntvkenya @PeopleDailyKe @KBCChannel1 @K24Tv @StandardKenya pic.twitter.com/SquCpeSSKx
CA is responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources.
Capital FM was owned by late industrialist Chris Kirubi who passed away in June, and has in recent years witnessed some big changes including a wave of high-profile staff exits and new faces being brought on board.
Other affected radio stations include One FM, Faith FM and Qwetu Radio.
Here is the full list of the radio stations hit by cancellation of licence offers:
1. Kesha
2. Winam
3. Radio Amani
4. Kalya Fm
5. Gulf Radio
6. Qwetu Radio
7. Vihiga Fm
8. Weather – Reports Realtime
9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo
10. Warsan Fm
11. Mbaitu Fm
12. Ruben
13. Hero Fm
14. Onagi
15. Kong’asis
16. Mwariama Fm
17. Kegocho
18. Mu Fm
19. Mmu Fm
20. Mmust Fm
21. Syokimau Fm
22. Radio Sahara
23. Egerton
24. Milambo Bajona
25. One Fm
26. The Just Liveth
27. Main Bridge
28. Radio Furaha
29. Kisima Fm
30. Ku 99.9 Fm
31. Emuria Fm
32. Risala Fm
33. NRG Radio
34. Thiiri Fm
35. Midnimo Fm
36. Radio Lake Victoria
37. Wendo Fm
38. Equator Fm
39. KIMC
40. Radio Sunset
41. Capital Fm
42. Radio Umoja
43. Southwest Media
44. Wajir Radio
45. VBN Fm
46. Kakuma Fm
47. Western Nyota Busia Fm
48. Voice Of Victory Fm
49. Simba Fm
50. Abba Fm
51. Makutano Fm
52. Wasya Fm
53. Midzi Fm
54. Faith Fm
55. Ref Fm
56. Radio Lamu Fm
57. Taraji Fm
58. Trichem
59. RealTime
60. Coil