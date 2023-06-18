Companies Court denies DusitD2 property administrator term extension

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The administrator appointed to manage the property where DusitD2 Hotel stands has suffered a blow after the High Court declined to extend her term for another 12 months.

Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled that Vruti Shantilal Shah, who was appointed by I&M Bank to manage Cape Holdings Ltd (CHL), had not demonstrated that the objectives of the administration had been met or that she deserved an extension.

“As I have already stated, the administrator was quiet in her affidavit on what she had done for the past 12 months. She never stated what she intended to do if the administration was extended for the next 12 months,” he said.

The judge said there were claims that Cape Holdings was able to pay its debts and that it was also diverting surplus finances to develop some property owned by third parties.

The property was charged to the bank over a loan of Sh2.82 billion.

Synergy Industrial Credit Ltd had opposed the extension of the term of the administrator, arguing she was not serving the interests of other creditors.

Synergy Industrial Credit and I&M have been wrangling over the property after Cape Holdings was placed under administration.

Whereas Synergy Industrial Capital wants to auction the property over a debt of Sh5.5 billion, the lender argues that it should be given priority as the property has been charged to it.

“The court makes a finding that this is a clear case where the administration of being used to safeguard the interests of the bank only and shield the company from its obligations to the rest of the creditors,” the judge said.

Justice Mabeya, however, suspended his decision for seven days from the date of the ruling, to enable I&M to move to the Court of Appeal.

