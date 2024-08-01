Five start-ups set for Sh81m funding to scale up businesses

Five Kenyan start-ups are set to receive Sh81 million in funding grants to help them scale up their innovative business solutions.

The funding from Transform- an impact accelerator led by Unilever, the British High Commission (BHC) Nairobi, and Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)-- aims to help visionary companies scale their businesses by providing business insights, practical experience, resources, and networks.

The five startups selected for funding are Gwiji, Novek, Syna Consultancy, Eco Bora, and the Association of Green Champions.

Each startup has a unique focus, ranging from digital solutions that connect cleaners with jobs to washing powder refill models, to portable toilets for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Eco Bora, for example, plans to install solar-powered cooking stoves in rural Kenyan schools to replace firewood and reduce air pollution.

“These innovative projects represent novel solutions to some of the most critical challenges faced by Kenya and the region.

“The UK is proud to work with entrepreneurs in the region to support innovative business ideas and create jobs,” said Neil Wigan, the British High Commissioner to Kenya.

“It is impactful to have Unilever, EY and the British High Commission collaborate to create lasting solutions that improve the local economy and the entrepreneurial innovation landscape.

“At EY, we believe such collaboration to support visionary impact enterprises is key to unlocking progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” added Hadijah Nannyomo, partner, indirect taxes, EY LLP.

Joseph Sunday, Unilever's director of corporate affairs for East and West Africa, expressed the company's commitment to empowering small and growing businesses to scale viable solutions, create jobs, and generate environmental and social benefits.

This collaboration marks the first time that Unilever, BHC Nairobi, and EY have worked together locally in East Africa to identify and select entrepreneurs for the programme.