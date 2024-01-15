Companies Kenya Power bid to handpick lawyers for PPAs rejected

Kenya Power Offices along Aga Khan Walk as pictured on April 23, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rejected a request by Kenya Power to handpick external lawyers to advise on renegotiation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) without bidding.

PPRA said it rejected the bid by the utility to use single sourcing selection to hire the lawyers during the financial year 2021/22 as it would be in breach of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015.

Were the request approved, it would have allowed Kenya Power to handpick a law firm of its own choosing to guide it in the process, instead of going through the normal procurement process where the firm that bids the lowest price and meets other legal and technical conditions wins.

“Not approved, as the request did not fulfil the conditions under Section 124(12) of the Act,” said PPRA on why it turned down the request.

The law requires that single sourcing be used by public agencies only when the goods or services are available only from a particular supplier or the supplier has exclusive rights to the aforementioned.

The method is also allowed for tasks that “represent a natural continuation of previous work carried out by the firm” and in exceptional cases such as during natural disasters or emergencies.

Kenya Power’s request was among seven requests that were rejected by PPRA during the period from State entities that were seeking to use the single source selection method for procurement of various goods and services.

The public purchases regulator also rejected similar requests including for alternative selection methods from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), State Department for Development of ASALs, Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL), Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and the Office of the Attorney-General.

It however conditionally approved three requests for use of the single source selection method from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) as they met requirements of the law.

Kenya Power was put under pressure two years ago by the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta to reduce electricity prices by 30 percent in a bid to lower the cost of living and doing business.

Half of the reduction was to be shouldered through reforms at the utility with the revenue loss shared unequally by other State-owned energy utilities such as KenGen, Geothermal Development Company (GDC) and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

This led to a 15 percent reduction in electricity costs from January 2022, which lasted until April 1, 2023 before new, higher power tariffs were introduced.

The other half was to be achieved through a renegotiation of PPAs signed between independent power producers (IPPs) and Kenya Power.

This however failed to materialize as the State faced stiff resistance from IPPs who were backed by the decades-long contracts they signed with the utility which accorded them generous legal protections.

