KMA ordered to conclude CCTV tender after appeal

The tender watchdog has ordered the Kenya Maritime Authority to conclude a multi-million tender for the supply of closed-circuit television (CCTV) security cameras among other items, which was cancelled because all bidders were deemed non-responsive.

Public Procurement Administrative Review Board said the regulations did not vest an automatic action for the procuring entity to find tenders non-responsive as a result of arithmetic errors in the bids during financial evaluation.

Dignity Traders Limited, which was the only company that was successful at the preliminary evaluation stage, was knocked out at the financial evaluation stage because of arithmetic errors in the bid documents.

The company challenged the November 30 decision notifying the bidders that none of them was responsive.

The firm argued that the arithmetic errors were minor and may be corrected without affecting the substance of the tender.

The board chaired by Faith Wiagwa ruled that KMA ought to have sought confirmation from the firm in writing whether the company agrees to be bound by its tender sum as it appears when it was read out during tender opening.

"If the applicant agrees in writing to be bound by its tender sum and the procuring entity has established that it is the lowest evaluated tenderer then it can award the tender at the quoted tender price," said the board.

The contract was for the supply of CCTV surveillance, access control and installation of structured cabling systems at the maritime industry regulator's offices.

Fourteen companies bid for the tender but Dignity Traders Ltd was the only company that passed through the technical evaluation stage of the procurement process.

However, at the financial evaluation stage, the ICT company was disqualified as its tender was found to have arithmetic errors.

The board cancelled the decision and ordered KMA to re-admit the firm’s tender at the financial evaluation stage, within 14 days from December 29.

Dignity Traders alleged that the errors in its tenders were very minor and did not depart from the requirements of the tender documents.

“The board finds that regulation 74(2) of the regulations 2020 does not vest an automatic action for the procuring entity to find tenders non-responsive as a result of arithmetic errors found in their bids during financial evaluation,” the board said.

