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CBK raises monthly bond target above Sh100 billion

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Dr Kamau Thugge appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Bunge Tower, Nairobi on July 21, 2026. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Mwaniki

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has raised its monthly target from bond sales to more than Sh100 billion in the current fiscal year from an average of Sh70 billion in the previous year, highlighting the increased pressure on the domestic market to fund the budget deficit.

The Treasury is now making two bond sales per month to meet its domestic borrowing target that was set at Sh987 billion in the June 2026 budget, while also rolling out a monthly switch bond issuance to ease pressure on repaying maturing debt.

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