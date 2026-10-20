How to tell effort from effectiveness and reward each

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Managers may just simply describe the difference between the two workers as working hard versus working smart.
By
Scott Bellows
Managers love hard workers.
Employers across East Africa routinely praise those employees who they see arriving early, leave the office later than others, responds to emails at all hours, work through lunch times, and always appear busy at their workstation.
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