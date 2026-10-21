She quit a 30-year banking career to make leather bags

Doris Wanjiku was tired of handbags that cracked and lost their shape within months. So she designed one built to last and ended up trading a banking career for a leather business.

After nearly three decades in Kenya’s financial sector, Ms Wanjiku left her job in 2022 to run Wet Blu by Misshiks, which makes handbags, wallets, belts, backpacks and other leather accessories.

It began in 2021 as a solution to a personal problem. “As a banker, I did not have time to change from one bag to another to match my shoes and dresses,” she tells BDLife. She wanted one bag that would keep its style and structure, but the ones she bought cracked or fell apart, forcing her to keep replacing them.

Leather, she decided, was the answer. “It doesn’t crack. It actually becomes better with age,” she says.

She visited a leather factory and bought a neutral-coloured piece for under Sh4,000. She designed a tote and took it to an artisan in Kibra, Nairobi, who charged about Sh2,000 in labour, bringing the first bag’s cost to about Sh6,000.

The result was a beige bag large enough for a laptop, notebook and wallet without looking bulky. She funded the experiment from about Sh30,000 in savings, setting aside part of it as seed capital.

Friends and relatives who saw the bag began asking for their own. “I realised that other women could also be looking for a durable, stylish bag,” she says of the moment she began to see commercial potential in what had been a hobby.

Quitting her day job took courage. In banking, roles were defined, and pay arrived on schedule. In business, she says, “You are everything and everywhere at the same time.” Her biggest fears were whether customers would accept the brand and whether it could be sustainable. She also doubted its local appeal, since many high-end buyers prefer European and Western labels.

Ms Wanjiku started small, making fewer than six bags a month, mostly for family and friends. Quality depended on execution.

“Sometimes if you don’t have a good person to execute your idea, it ends up looking cheap,” she says. The artisans she worked with delivered durable pieces, and output rose to 10 bags a month before settling at today’s 10 to 15.

Wet Blu operates from a three-by-five-metre workspace in Kahawa Wendani, Nairobi, with some machine work done by artisans off the premises. Two to three fundis work on commission, and a social media worker brings the team to about four.

Ms Wanjiku has kept handcrafting and hand-stitching central to production. “We want to maintain Wet Blu as an authentic African company with our heritage,” she says.

The range has widened to corporate handbags for women, laptop bags for men, totes, sling bags, backpacks, duffle bags, wallets, belts, key holders and earrings.

Bags sell for Sh10,000 to Sh20,000, wallets and belts for Sh4,000 to Sh6,000, and duffle bags for Sh25,000 to Sh35,000.

Leather offcuts become smaller items, which minimises waste. She mainly uses locally sourced cow hides, with crocodile and snake patterns selected from local tanneries, among them Ewaso Ng’iro Tannery and Leather Factory in Narok, Sagana and Kariokor.

Rather than mass-produce, she works on pre-orders with deposits. “Mass production may mean holding a lot of capital in products that are not moving,” she says. Customers can choose colours, shapes and designs, which positions the brand around limited-edition, personalised pieces aimed at middle-class and high-end buyers willing to pay for durability.

Doris Wanjiku, founder of WetBlu by Misshiks, during an interview at the 5th Edition of the Kenya Meat Expo 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on August 27, 2026. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Demand is growing, she says, as more consumers embrace locally made products. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and the Milkshake app drive visibility, while pop-up markets let customers see and feel the goods. “Talking to people one-on-one has also helped to boost production,” she says.

She was among the exhibitors at the recent Kenya Meat Expo at KICC in Nairobi from August 26 to 28, which she says helped with networking and connecting local businesses to international markets.

Next, she is eyeing the US and Europe, with a trade fair in Rwanda planned for later this year.

But meeting export-quality volumes, expanding the workspace and widening the range requires money she does not have. She is open to business partners to speed up growth.