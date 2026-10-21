Prime

She quit a 30-year banking career to make leather bags

Doris Wanjiku, founder of WetBlu by Misshiks, during an interview at the 5th Edition of the Kenya Meat Expo 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on August 27, 2026.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Waweru

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Doris Wanjiku was tired of handbags that cracked and lost their shape within months. So she designed one built to last and ended up trading a banking career for a leather business.

After nearly three decades in Kenya’s financial sector, Ms Wanjiku left her job in 2022 to run Wet Blu by Misshiks, which makes handbags, wallets, belts, backpacks and other leather accessories.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME How Dangote beat top oil firms to 24.7pc KPC stake

  2. PRIME UK fund’s Sh1.9bn Quickmart IPO deepen Kenya investment

  3. PRIME Foreign investors cut KCB stake as locals add Sh2.1bn

  4. PRIME Ex-county accountant loses Sh207m in unexplained wealth case

In the headlines

View All