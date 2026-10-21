She quit a 30-year banking career to make leather bags

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Doris Wanjiku, founder of WetBlu by Misshiks, during an interview at the 5th Edition of the Kenya Meat Expo 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on August 27, 2026.
By
Sammy Waweru
Contributor
Nation Media Group
Doris Wanjiku was tired of handbags that cracked and lost their shape within months. So she designed one built to last and ended up trading a banking career for a leather business.
After nearly three decades in Kenya’s financial sector, Ms Wanjiku left her job in 2022 to run Wet Blu by Misshiks, which makes handbags, wallets, belts, backpacks and other leather accessories.
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