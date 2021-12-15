Technology Why role of curator is gaining prominence

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

It is difficult to be the definitive go-to source as a creator.

Information overload is a real issue that millions grapple with daily. There is only so much that the mind can actively apply itself to and assimilate, not to mention the natural limitations on time and attention. The focus has been on the creator economy.

Here anyone with a passion, talent, or quirk, a camera to capture, and a platform to distribute it all, is positioned as the way of the future viz a viz content and value creation.

But with the increasing competition for our time and our continued desire not to miss out on the important and entertaining, the place of the proverbial middleman that everyone is keen to disintermediate grows ever stronger.

Across every industry, the internet has opened access to information and communities about anything and everything. If you belong to a healthy and active community on Facebook, WhatsApp, or Telegram, you will bear witness that it can get so crazy that the logical and often only thing to do, is purge entire conversations.

Especially where threads are interspersed with noise – a random meme, quote, or request for information. A look at your email inbox may reveal a similar mess. All those newsletters that you subscribe to, hoping to keep on top of things have piled up, coming in at different times based on the location of the creator and requiring some engagement. Select all and delete.

It is difficult to be the definitive go-to source as a creator. The long tail makes it complex and expensive to meet the needs of any more than two to three identified segments and still deliver on quality work. The business model based on advertising, sponsorships, and subscriptions presents an additional challenge where scale is required to unlock sustainability.

Enter the curator, a person or team that identifies a segment with multiple content sources where they pre-filter and even summarise content into pithy bite-sized digests. These make it easy for a consumer to get the gist and determine whether there is a need for additional depth. Long-form content and experiences do have their place and purpose.

However, the velocity of communication and commerce often requires us to think on our feet. Blink and opportunities are gone, primarily from information asymmetry where key decision drivers are buried further than where we have time to read, listen or view.

Supported by smart tooling and a good gut feel, curators can be king.

Njihia is the head of business and partnerships at Sure Corporation | www.mbuguanjihia.com | @mbuguanjihia