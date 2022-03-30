Technology SMART launches patient booking app with medics

Smart Applications International Group Managing Director Harrison Muiru [R] together with Kenya Medical Association President Dr. Were Onyino after signing an MoU at Smart Applications International offices on March 25, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Biometric tech firm Smart Applications has inked a deal with the doctor’s lobby group for engagement with patients. Under the deal, Smart will deploy the Smart Patient Engagement app across the Kenya Medical Association’s (KMA) 5,000 members.

Automation of patient appointment booking means individuals will be saved the hustle of visiting a healthcare facility to make an appointment.

“Having a digital infrastructure in healthcare facilities will enable doctors serve patients efficiently and also handle more volume,” said Smart managing director Harrison Muiru.

The tech firm will also deploy SmartHealth+ to KMA’s members, a hospital management system that will help doctors manage their records and accounts. KMA president Were Onyino said digitising medical infrastructure is the silver bullet for achieving universal healthcare across the country.

“Aside from solving the queuing problem for patients, these technologies will help doctors to be more accountable to their partners, including insurance companies,” he said.

The medical industry has experienced fraud as regards insurance claims amid use of manual processes that are prone to manipulation.

The deployment of Smart applications come amid mass biometric registration by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) that will see members shift from using NHIF card and national identity card as the mode of identification.

The use of both the NHIF card and ID has provided loopholes for fraudulent claims. The scheme has previously been hit by fraudulent claims of people using fake identities to seek medical care and hospitals processing false claims.