What youth with cybersecurity career ambitions need to know

This year marks a decade since the United Nations General Assembly declared 1July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, as well as for addressing global challenges and advancing sustainable development.

Today, technology skills are considered crucial for the youth, an essential tool for success in the digital age that also empower them to navigate the online world as they exercise innovative thinking and creativity.

It is essential for the youth to master cybersecurity, a critical area for individual career aspirations and collective digital safety at a time where technology is pervasive across every sphere of society.

A recurring question from aspiring students and executives who desire to transition into cybersecurity roles has been ‘what makes a successful cybersecurity practitioner?’

In Kenya and the rest of Africa, the youth and other ICT practitioners view cybersecurity as a lucrative career to pursue. This is an encouraging trend as all African countries face a shortage of dearth of skilled cybersecurity practitioners.

In this article, I proffer some principles that have guided me in my career to date, which I am certain will serve as an excellent guide for them.

These are points to consider beyond gaining the necessary academic qualification and workplace skills training.

Stay curious and open-minded: Successful cybersecurity professionals possess a unique ability to stay curious and open-minded. Like skilled radio operators, they continually tune into new frequencies of knowledge, eagerly exploring emerging fields in their careers.

To cultivate curiosity, consider subscribing to industry newsletters, attending webinars, or joining relevant online communities. These avenues expand your knowledge base and connect you with like-minded professionals.

Nurture deep convictions: Define your core beliefs about cybersecurity, write them down and regularly reflect on them to strengthen your commitment to the field and its positive impact on your community.

My career journey has been profoundly shaped by William Makatiani, Serianu founder, whose vision of providing accessible affordable cybersecurity services across Africa transformed my initial interest into a deep conviction.

Ignite your passion: Successful cybersecurity professionals are driven by a passion that fuels their goals and ambitions, embracing a relentless thirst that should transform any fear of the unknown into determined growth.

Embrace courageous action: Courage is the catalyst that transforms conviction into action that propelled me forward and revealed my capabilities through overcoming obstacles. Defined simply as the will to act, courage provides the pathway forward amid a world filled with opinions and uncertainties.

Reflecting on these experiences, I’ve learned that courage isn’t the absence of fear but the determination to act despite it. It’s through these moments of courage that we discover our true potential and emerge victorious.

Embrace courage in your journey. Identify one area where you can take bold action to advance your skills or influence, then step out of your comfort zone and see where courage takes you.

Develop grit: The steep learning curve of cybersecurity requires one to constantly learn new technologies and methodologies, to stay ahead of evolving trends and provide optimal solutions.

Learn from authors like Angela Duckworth, whose book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, shows how we can master our crafts by persevering through challenges and committing to continuous improvement.

Once you settle on cybersecurity as your area of interest, commit to disciplined practice and continuous improvement to excel in the field.

Deliver tangible results: Nothing brings greater fulfillment than knowing my clients are satisfied. Just as athletes are held to their results, focus on producing tangible outcomes by demonstrating the effectiveness of your strategies and solutions.

Identify one project or initiative where you can apply your knowledge and skills to achieve measurable outcomes.

Mentor and empower other people: This timeless principle has guided me to mentoring other upcoming executives through programmes like Kamilimu, CyberShujaa, the Presidential Digital Talent Program, and personal one-on-one sessions in cybersecurity and webinars.

Whether through formal programs or informal guidance, identify one way you can empower others with your knowledge and experience.