Court freezes salary account of Vihiga County ‘ghost worker’

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has frozen more than Sh1.8 million belonging to a woman suspected to have been drawing monthly salary from the Vihiga County government yet she is not an employee.

Justice Nixon Sifuna allowed the application to freeze the bank account belonging to Jackline Nyambura Wakasiaka for six months as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigates her conduct.

The anti-graft body informed the court that their preliminary investigations revealed that there are more than 40 ghost workers at the county government, claiming to have been employed between 2013 and 2023.

“The applicant’s preliminary findings have raised reasonable suspicion that considering that the respondent is not an employee of the County Government of Vihiga, the monies paid in form of salaries amounts to corrupt conduct,” the EACC told the court.

The judge prohibited Ms Wakasiaka or her agents from withdrawing or transferring the money at Equity Bank for six months.

The court heard that the anti-graft body opened an inquiry regarding allegations of abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of money and irregular recruitment of workers at Vihiga County.

In the probe, the EACC said employment records of the 40 workers cannot be traced and Ms Wakasiaka is alleged to be among them.

On investigating her bank account, it was discovered that she is the sole signatory and that she had been receiving salary through the bank account between 2018 and 2022.

She has been withdrawing the money, leaving a balance of Sh1.8 million. The EACC said she might withdraw or transfer the money defeating the course of justice.

“Consequently, the intended recovery proceedings will be rendered nugatory if the funds reasonably suspected to constitute the proceeds of corruption and economic crimes are allowed to dissipate,” the EACC submitted.

The anti-graft body says it believes the monies are proceeds of crime as they are public funds and should be forfeited to the government.

