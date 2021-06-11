Economy Judiciary gets record Sh18bn

Chief Justice Martha Koome. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The Judiciary has been allocated Sh17.9 billion for the next financial year, the highest ever allocation since the 2013/14 financial year.

The amount, however, is almost half the amount allocated to Parliament— Sh37.9 billion, yet the Judiciary has been complaining every year over dwindling budget.

The amount, however, is almost half the amount allocated to Parliament— Sh37.9 billion, yet the Judiciary has been complaining every year over dwindling budget, yet the workload has been increasing.

“Additionally, Mr. Speaker, to enhance the oversight and legislative role of Parliament and access to justice, I propose to set aside Sh37.9 billion for Parliament; and Sh17.9 billion for the Judiciary,” Treasury CS Ukur Yatani said.

Judiciary has also on several occasions accused Parliament of failing to operationalise the Judiciary Fund, a move that has compelled the Judiciary to surrender money collected from court fees and fines to the Treasury.

The Judiciary Fund Act was passed in 2016 for the Judiciary to retain money that may accrue from investments, fees, and levies. Last year, former Chief Justice David Maraga said Judiciary is entrusted with the duty of safeguarding and enforcing constitutionalism and as a result, full autonomy and independence is guaranteed. This, he said is to enable the Judiciary to function without any interference.

On average some 400,000 cases are filed every year, yet the number of judges has been reducing every year. According to statements issued by the Judiciary, with the current manpower, the Judiciary is only able to clear an average of 300,000 cases every year.

Other than the process of expanding High Court stations, the Judiciary has over 53 mobile courts which enhances judicial services to inaccessible or marginalised areas.