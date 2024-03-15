Economy KeNHA impounds trucks over height rule

Trucks along the Webuye-Malaba highway.

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has begun impounding trucks carrying standard 40-foot-high cube shipping containers that exceed the height of 4.3 metres, affecting the seamless flow of cargo, more so exports.

The authority’s move has affected the transportation of cargo to Mombasa port as traders prefer using them to ferry textiles and other horticulture due to its extended space.

Implementation of the East Africa Community (EAC) Vehicle Load Act 2016 by Kenya ahead of its peers in the region has sparked protests among transporters and shippers, should be effected at the same time.

“Most traders prefer to use the 40-foot high cube shipping containers as they give more room to stack goods unlike general shipping units, they offer a little extra height,” said Abdulswamad Mbarak, a tea exporter.

A spot check by Business Daily established that exports from East African States are stuck at different facilities along the Northern corridor after transporters stopped ferrying containers 4.5 metres high over the KeNHA move.

Already several trucks have been impounded among them those not complying with the regional axle load Act.

In a statement to its 5,000 truck operators, the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) advised its members to park or stop loading the 4.5 metre 40ft high cube shipping containers until KeNHA resolves this matter officially.

“We have requested a 0.2-metre tolerance to allow transporters to load these containers. However, KeNHA has yet to confirm this request in writing. It is important to note that this 0.2-metre height tolerance has no negative impact on our roads or related infrastructure,” said KTA chairman Newton Wang’oo.

He added: “It is only in Kenya that trucks carrying standard 40ft high cube shipping containers are being impounded. Meanwhile, countries operating under the same East Africa axle load regulations, like Tanzania are not impounding similar trucks or requiring permits for the same.”

Mr Wang’oo also asked importers to stop using the containers into Kenya.

“We want this to be suspended until importers comply and also to apply across the region since those using Central Corridor still enjoy the spacious containers,” said the KTA chairman.

KeNHA said the EAC vehicle load Act puts the maximum overall height of vehicles at 4.3 metres, unless it is an abnormal load, which is allowed, subject to the authority granting and exemption permit, which gives conditions on times of travel and routes to be followed, to protect public safety and road-related infrastructure.

Those using the high cube containers or any other abnormal load on the road must obtain a permit.

According to the Act, the maximum overall length of vehicles should be 12.5 metres for rigid vehicles, 17.4 metres for articulated vehicles, and 22 metres of combination vehicles.

Each partner State is mandated to enforce these laws within their highways under the EAC Act of 2016 but Kenya seems to be heading its peers.

