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Kenya trails Rwanda in tax and revenue mobilisation

A new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation ranks Kenya 10th among African countries on tax and revenue mobilisation.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Dennis Musau

Technology Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kenya ranks behind Rwanda in tax and revenue mobilisation, highlighting the country’s challenges in expanding its domestic revenue base amid persistent collection shortfalls.

A new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation ranks Kenya 10th among African countries on tax and revenue mobilisation, with a 2025 score of 67.9 points, compared with Rwanda’s 68.6 points in ninth place.

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