Economy PSC kicks off search for new revenue allocation boss

Immediate former Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) chairperson Jane Kiringai. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

The Public Service Commission has opened search for chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to replace Jane Kiringai who exited last month upon the expiry of her six-year tenure.

Kiringai, an ex-economist with the World Bank, was the second head of the commission since it was established in the 2010 constitution. She took over from Micah Cheserem who served for six years to 2016.

In a notice published on the dailies Friday, PSC outlined the qualification requirements as having a degree from a recognised university and a 15-year professional experience in financial and economic matters.

The applicant must also meet the requirements of chapter six of the constitution on integrity.

“The principal function of the commission is to make recommendations concerning the basis for the equitable sharing of revenue raised by the national government between the national and county governments; and among counties,” said PSC.

“The chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation shall be appointed for a single term of six years, shall not be eligible for re-appointment and shall serve on a part-time basis.”

Applications for the post close on March 16.

The new chairperson will take over at a time the CRA has been pushing counties to improve their revenue collection systems in a bid to raise more cash internally and cut reliance on transfers from the National Treasury.

The nine-member commission comprises seven commissioners nominated by political parties, the chairperson and Treasury Principal Secretary.

In November last year, President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition picked five — Benedict Mwasia Mutiso, Koitamet ole Kina, Jonas Kouko, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki and Khadija Juma— while Azimio One Kenya coalition nominated George Midiwo and former Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi for the posts.

The seven were tapped to replace others whose single six-year terms expired on December 31.

The seven who exited include Irene Asienga, Edward Oyugi, Peter Gachuba, Kishanto Ole Suuji, Peter Kimuyu, Humphrey Wattanga and Fouzia Abdikadir.

