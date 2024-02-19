Economy Resettlement plan for Naivasha-Malaba SGR kicks off

Chinese workers inspect the Nairobi-Naivasha SGR line. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By MARION SITAWA

More by this Author

The government is set to kick off an inventory of settlements and assets to be displaced by the construction of the third leg of the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba as preparations to extend the key rail line to Uganda gather pace.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) disclosed that it is recruiting a consultant to undertake the mapping and propose a compensation and resettlement plan for all affected by works on the 255-km proposed project route that traverses Narok, Bomet, Kericho, and Kisumu counties.

“The objective of the Resettlement Action Plan study is to identify the persons and developments within and the immediate precinct of the proposed Phase 2B alignment corridor, assess the probable effects of both the construction and operations of the railway line and propose appropriate compensation/mitigation measures for restoration of livelihoods,” KRC managing director Philip Mainga said in a tender call for consultants.

The Treasury revealed ahead of last week's return to the Eurobond market that the commercial terms for the construction of the third leg of the SGR from Naivasha to Malaba had been agreed, setting the stage for the completion of Phase 2 B of the modern railway.

“The commercial contract in relation to phase 2B has been signed and is awaiting funding,” reads the prospectus.

Phase 2B is to run from Naivasha to Malaba while Phase 2A runs from Nairobi to Naivasha. Phase 1 runs from Mombasa to Nairobi.

A plan by KRC shows that Phase 2B of the SGR project will include the construction of the 255km line from Narok to Kisumu with modifications of the Kisumu port, including an 8km branch line.

Read: KRC loses appeal in Sh217m Telkom debt row

“The key components of the proposed railway project include rail, sleepers, tunnels, bridges, stations and locomotives. On the other hand, the proposed port will entail the construction of two multi-purpose berths and workboat berth so as to accommodate the safe lying of ships,” KRC said.

Both Kenya and Uganda have expressed interest in extending the SGR project, to link the two nations and provide connections to South Sudan, Rwanda and DR Congo

Phase 3 of the project involves the construction of the Malaba to Kampala, Uganda to Kigali, Rwanda line for which feasibility and preliminary designs are also being undertaken, the Kenyan government revealed.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in December 2022 revealed Kenya’s plan to extend the SGR to Uganda through a five-year plan. This, he said, would be achieved through a partnership with the Chinese government.

The extension of the modern railway from Naivasha’s Mai Mahiu to the border of Uganda will see the multibillion-dollar railway line run through Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisumu, and finally Malaba.

“In the long run, we would like to complete the connection of the SGR from Suswa to Kisumu through Bomet, Nyamira, parts of Kisii, and later to Malaba. Later, we can think of upgrading the existing MGR via Nakuru to Kisumu and via Eldoret to Malaba,” the CS said in a statement.

The initial plan for the Chinese-built SGR was for the modern railway to have a regional reach, enabling it to pick up higher traffic volumes from the three countries.

Read: SGR burns Sh70bn, leaves taxpayer with loan burden

In its current state, the SGR, which gobbled up $5.1 billion (Sh767.42 billion) in loans from China’s Exim Bank, has not managed to suck significant cargo from the roads even as the country continues to shoulder heavy costs on the debt procured to build the line.

→ [email protected]