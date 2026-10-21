World Bank loans to Kenya cross Sh2trn mark for first time

Kenya’s outstanding loans from the World Bank have crossed the Sh2 trillion mark for the first time, underscoring the country’s growing reliance on concessional loans and Eurobonds to finance its budget and refinance maturing debt under President William Ruto.

Data from the Treasury shows that Kenya’s outstanding debt to the multilateral lender rose to Sh2.045 trillion at the end of June 2026, with the country adding Sh556 billion from the lender since President Ruto took office in September 2022.

This has been in line Kenya’s shifting focus to concessional loans given uncertainty around its access to the costly global bond markets.

With reduced support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and China in recent years, Kenya has deepened its reliance on the World Bank and is forecasting to tap loans worth Sh170.5 billion for every fiscal year over the next four budget cycles.

The concessional loans come with lighter interest rates and longer repayment periods, easing pressure on loan repayments, whose interests are eating nearly half of taxes.

The growing World Bank loans also provide the multilateral lender with leverage on shaping Kenya’s public policy.

Kenya has omitted IMF cash in its budget after failing to agree a deal with the fund.

Loans from the IMF shrank by Sh36.19 billion in the year to June to stand at Sh442.5 billion while China debt had dropped to Sh616 billion from Sh653 billion.

The IMF had dished out painful conditions in the wake of its surging loans post Covid-19 pandemic, including the need to increase tax revenues, cut budget deficits, and restructure State-owned enterprises.

World Bank loans, which tend to be long-term, often carry less stringent conditions when compared to the IMF funding, which is short to medium term and tackles immediate economic instability.

Kenya’s debt from the World Bank has increased by Sh555 billion since Dr Ruto took office, while Eurobond borrowings have risen by Sh505 billion.

The increase puts the World Bank’s share of Kenya’s outstanding multilateral debt at 66.9 percent, making it by far the country’s largest multilateral creditor.

Kenya’s external debt remains heavily concentrated among a handful of lenders and investors. The World Bank, Eurobond holders, China and the African Development Bank accounted for a combined Sh4.59 trillion, equivalent to 79.3 percent of the country’s external debt, according to Treasury data.

Kenya has turned to international bond markets to refinance existing obligations and manage its debt repayment schedule.

In February 2026, the government raised $2.25 billion through a two-tranche Eurobond. The proceeds were intended to refinance existing public debt, including a tender offer to buy back up to $150 million and $350 million of outstanding notes due in February 2028 and May 2032, respectively, alongside accrued interest.

The remaining funds were earmarked for general budgetary support.

Kenya’s external debt rose by 5.6 percent to Sh5.79 trillion in June 2026, compared with growth of 6.2 percent in June 2025.

Its share of the total public debt portfolio fell to 44.1 percent from 46.5 percent over the same period.

“This reflects the government’s continued implementation of the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, which prioritises domestic financing while seeking to maintain a sustainable and prudent public debt portfolio,” the Treasury said.

However, the shift towards domestic borrowing does not remove the pressure from debt repayments.

The Treasury projects total debt-servicing costs of Sh2.3 trillion in the current financial year, with external creditors accounting for 35.2 percent of the bill.

The projected expenditure is equivalent to 79.8 percent of the ordinary revenue the government expects to collect in the year ending June 2027, highlighting the limited fiscal room available for other spending priorities.