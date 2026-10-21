World Bank loans to Kenya cross Sh2trn mark for first time

Kenya’s outstanding loans from the World Bank have crossed the Sh2 trillion mark for the first time, underscoring the country’s growing reliance on concessional loans and Eurobonds to finance its budget and refinance maturing debt under President William Ruto.
Data from the Treasury shows that Kenya’s outstanding debt to the multilateral lender rose to Sh2.045 trillion at the end of June 2026, with the country adding Sh556 billion from the lender since President Ruto took office in September 2022.