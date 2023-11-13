Arts Loki Season 2: When Marvel gets it right

Loki is an American Sci-fi TV series inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name. PHOTO | POOL

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

On Friday, November 10th, Marvel had two major events: the release of The Marvels, the 33rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the conclusion of the second season of Loki. Loki, a character previously known as a villain in the Avengers movie, got two seasons with six episodes each. These seasons explore various Marvel multiverses through different timelines controlled by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

The TVA, overseen by "He Who Remains" portrayed by Jonathan Majors, exists outside the bounds of space and time. Their main job is to protect the Sacred Timeline and prevent the creation of new, divergent timelines.

You have never watched any Marvel production and you are probably asking yourself, what is all this “mumbo jumbo”?

Loki

Developed by Michael Waldron for Disney+, Loki is an American Sci-fi TV series inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Synopsis

Loki encounters a shadowy organization that issues a chilling ultimatum: rectify the timeline or face utter oblivion. The initial season focused on acquainting audiences with variants, time-travel antics, and the multiverse. Despite its association with Loki, the season primarily delved into unpacking the operations of the TVA and highlighting the severe fallout of meddling with the timeline. By the way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a variant is someone who strays from the main timeline, generating an alternative sequence of events.

Season 2

This season of the show focuses significantly on the relationship between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in a more focused and detailed storyline. It picks up right after the events of the first season, presenting episodes that are well-crafted and manage to keep viewers engaged despite introducing complex concepts. The show excels in using visual storytelling to keep exposition simple.

The character of Ouroboros (O.B), portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, adds depth to the story and enriches the whole season in a subtle yet effective way. Additionally, the inclusion of a variant of "the one who remains," played by Jonathan Majors, becomes notably intriguing in relation to the fate of the TVA as the season progresses.

Episode 4 of this season presents one of the best cliffhangers in any recent Marvel Production. The first four episodes relentlessly drive the story forward, culminating in a deserved and well-crafted ending for Loki by the sixth episode. The producers ingeniously wrapped up Loki’s arc while leaving the door open for a potential return to this universe.

Most notably, this season manages to breathe life into "Miss Minutes," transforming the 2D character into one with so much personality that, at times, viewers forget they're watching a 2D animated clock.

The technical stuff

As an artist, I found this show to have a profound impact on me, particularly in terms of its cinematography, set designs, and the work of the art department throughout both seasons. The show possesses a distinctive visual character, thanks to its well-crafted set designs and the creative use of color. The TVA, for instance, exudes a distinct 1960s vibe, with subtle yet futuristic elements that seamlessly blend into the narrative. It feels like a futuristic interpretation from the 1960s.

The attention to detail and careful planning during pre-production is evident in every frame. The cinematographer, Isaac Bauman, excels in capturing wide shots, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the visuals. Furthermore, the integration of visual effects is seamless, with some scenes, such as the one featuring a bridge, achieving a perfect balance between practical costumes and CGI. What's truly remarkable is how the well-crafted writing instils these CGI scenes with a meaningful significance.

Summary

Loki, particularly in its second season, serves as a potent reminder of Marvel Studios' prowess in crafting compelling comic book narratives. It stands out as one of the finest shows I've watched this year and leaves me wondering what they were doing with The Marvels.

