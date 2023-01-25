Careers Power of attitude: The roadmap for continuous improvement

Success strategists have argued that our success or failure is dependent on our attitude. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RICHARD MAGOMA

“The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes of mind.” William James.

What makes a magnetic and mesmerising personality? What makes one a go-getter and have a can-do vantage point?

Have you ever encountered a person who was so infectious and charismatic with optimism and the bright side that you wished that you stayed longer with them?

Have you ever met someone who you felt like you should run to the hills because they were so repulsive in their slant to life and other issues in general?

Have you ever enjoyed yourself in a certain restaurant more than you did in another? In both instances that is the power of attitude.

Success strategists have argued that our success or failure is dependent on our attitude. So, this means that it is the attitude that accounts for the outcomes that are generated.

The significance of a positive attitude map is that it promotes one’s well-being. The good thing about a transformative attitude is that it leads to own total well-being which means resistance to maladies, pain and depression.

The other benefit is that it fosters a positive work environment. This leads to the optimisation of resources and conflict management.

One of the best things that can happen to any organisation is the steady supply of customers.

Besides quality products and services as a way of attracting and retaining customers, the business needs human resources that are well equipped with a cheery, helpful, professional and delightful attitude.

That big attitude should be authentic and consistent.

There is always a debate among talent acquisition experts whether one should recruit for attitude and train for competency or should hire for great attitude and skills.

The debate itself is an indicator of the essence of attitude in performance management.

One of the impediments towards realising organisational goals is the prevalence of stress and burnout.

Having an appropriate attitude in the face of adversity and overwhelming can be an antiseptic towards stress and burnout. An optimistic outlook easily gives one a mental framework to generate creative and innovative solutions.

A powerful attitude can be tied to change management. When we are intending to transform it means that we are always hoping that we will get better results in addition to accepting our competency shortfalls.

When we have a grounded attitude we are able to conduct an accurate SWOT analysis plus also germinate stretch SMART goals.

A dynamic attitude is a roadmap to continuous improvement.

With the astronomical demerits of the power of a mindset, how can one attain that contagious sense?

It has been found that developing and bolstering positive self-talk can enhance one’s fortune.

“As a man thinketh so he is”. Regardless of our circumstances, we are the captains of our ship.

When we think well we become creative problem solvers and very proactive and most importantly, responsive to our fate.

Engineering an authentic positive attitude can also be bolstered through having a crew that shares the same lofty dreams, goals and visions. We become the company we keep.

There are books, podcasts, seminars and webinars one can attend in order to constantly pack a great attitude in various areas of interest.

Research has shown that people who read, pray, meditate and do yoga exhibit great tendencies towards happiness, optimism, justice and goodwill.

Developing the spirit of gratitude contributes towards a very strong and indelible mental frame.

Those people who practice gratitude can confirm that it leads to better and stronger relationships, and rewarding experiences.

It takes a certain amount of courage to be grateful. It is a healthy undertaking for self-esteem for the giver and recipient.

Magoma is an Award-Winning an HR and Trainer, [email protected]