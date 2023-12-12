Careers Training relevant to industry needs

In Kenya, we often hear the onslaught of commentators criticising higher education institutions for teaching programmes that are out of step with industry needs. From doctoral candidates who cannot produce internationally publishable research to undergraduates who know the theory but lack practical skills to TVET alumni who need the latest technologies in respective industries, we need a reawakening of how academia links with industry.

A novel yet logical approach stems from starting with the result in mind: the demand for labour. Let us shift to a demand-driven approach where extensive industry engagement determines much of the skills taught within our higher education institutions. Such dramatic shifts have reached American community colleges, the equivalent of our Kenyan TVETs.

Leading community colleges in the US including Edison State Community College, St Petersburg College, Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, St Louis Community College, and San Jacinto College each have cutting-edge workforce development programs that focus on employability with specific employer partners.

Edison State Community College shows a staggering more than 70 percent job placement rate. In Kenya, private TVET Care 360 boasts a 100 percent job placement rate immediately following graduation. Could the whole higher education sector in Kenya learn from the American community college workforce development program and the several Kenyan partners already implementing it?

The workforce development and work-based learning programme at Edison State Community College serves as an exemplary model for aligning higher education with industry needs, offering valuable insights for institutions in Kenya and elsewhere. Their programme is dedicated to enhancing the skills of employees to boost the economic success of businesses and industries.

The approach involves a range of professional development opportunities that are both affordable and conveniently accessible, aimed at increasing productivity, employee retention, and profitability for businesses. The programme at Edison State is characterised by its emphasis on customised training. This salient aspect involves creating training programmes specifically designed to meet the unique needs of various industries. The training proves versatile, offered either at the employer’s site or at the college, allowing for flexibility and ensuring that the training is directly relevant to the specific needs of the business.

Their approach not only reduces downtime but also significantly, productivity, as evident in studies that correlate heavy investment in employee training with higher success and profitability in companies.

Technical training is also a core part of the programme, addressing the growing need for advanced technical skills in the global workforce. The range of courses offered under this umbrella is extensive, covering everything from basic electrical and mechanical skills to more advanced areas like automation and robotics.

The goal here is to enhance the technical proficiency of employees, which in turn contributes to the increased profitability of their organisations.

Another focus area involves office productivity and computer training. The programme offers workshops in various software applications and basic computer skills.

These workshops are designed to help increase efficiency and productivity in the workplace, keeping employees abreast of the latest technological advancements and updates in software tools of what is utilised within offices.

Leadership and professional development courses form another critical component of the programme. These courses are tailored to individuals looking to advance their career skills and prepare for leadership roles. The curriculum covers a range of skills essential for modern professionals, including problem-solving, project management, and effective communication.

The Work-Based Learning component of the program integrates academic learning with practical work experience, offering a unique educational approach. It provides students with essential skills by exposing them to real-life work situations, enhancing their practical abilities.

The initiative includes opportunities such as arranged internships, apprenticeships, and co-op positions, enabling students to gain real-world experience in their fields of study, rather than students searching endlessly for negligibly relevant attachments on their own.

Such experiences prove invaluable in helping students develop professional networks and make informed career decisions.

Finally, the community college operates as a “connector hub,” playing a pivotal role in linking programmes and services with students, staff, businesses, and residents. This hub concept is instrumental in promoting real-world experiences for students and facilitating collaborative opportunities between faculty, staff, and local businesses.

In essence, the Edison State model demonstrates a comprehensive, demand-driven approach to workforce development. It emphasizes customizing training to meet specific industry requirements and combines academic learning with hands-on work experiences.

This model can effectively guide our Kenyan higher education institutions in aligning their academic programs with the ever-changing demands of the industry, thereby ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern workforce.

