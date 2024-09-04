Blend of heritage, modern luxury Hilton’s Curio Collection makes East African debut in Nairobi

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, an architectural marvel blending colonial charm with contemporary luxury, opened its doors to the public yesterday.

Nestled on the edge of the sprawling Karura Forest, Kwetu Nairobi—“kwetu” meaning “our home” in Swahili—epitomises more than just a high-end Hotel—it’s a narrative woven into the fabric of Nairobi’s rich history. The property, formerly a historic home and guest house dating back to the 1800s, has been transformed into a modern boutique hotel that pays homage to its roots.

Adel Mojarrad, general manager of Kwetu Nairobi, emphasized the hotel’s unique positioning.

“We are excited to unveil our beautiful boutique hotel to the community and invite everyone to experience the first Curio Collection in Eastern and Southern Africa,” he said.

“Kwetu invites you home to Nairobi.”

The hotel comprises five interconnected buildings, each with a Swahili name reflecting a different aspect of the hotel’s story and emotion.

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton interior pictured on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

From “Rafiki” (friendship) to “Amani” (tranquility), these buildings create a tapestry of experiences for guests. The interiors merge historical details with a refined contemporary style, featuring hand-blown glass pendants and furniture inspired by old suitcases with buckles and leather trims.

With 102 guest rooms and suites, many offering balconies and terraces with stunning views of the forested landscape, Kwetu Nairobi aims to provide a truly immersive experience. The property also boasts 334 square metres of meeting and event spaces, a state-of-the-art gym, and a spa set to open by the end of the year.

One of Kwetu Nairobi’s standout features is its diverse culinary offerings. With six food and beverage venues, the hotel takes guests on a gastronomic adventure that blends local and global flavors.

The 1893 Brew Bar, named for the year coffee was first planted in Kenya, is a testament to the country’s rich coffee heritage. Here, coffee connoisseurs can savour single-origin beans from across Kenya, prepared by expert baristas.

Meko, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, transforms from a breakfast and lunch spot to a seafood market at night. Meanwhile, Upepo, the rooftop restaurant and bar, offers Southeast Asian cuisine against the backdrop of Karura Forest. The Nomad, a specialty restaurant, changes its menu with the seasons, embracing the freshness of local produce.

In an era where sustainable tourism is increasingly important, Kwetu Nairobi seems to be keen on this. The hotel’s proximity to Karura Forest not only provides guests with a natural escape but also highlights the importance of conservation. Guests can explore the forest’s 50-kilometre nature trail, 12-metre-high waterfall, and various archaeological sites.

June Chepkemei, chief executive of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) who was present at the launch, commended the hotel’s commitment to local engagement.

“We have noted a lot of contentment and respect that most of the work done here, over 90 percent is actually by Kenya, from Kenya, both the creatives, the architects, the cuisine and every single touch point in this great facility,” she stated.

The opening of Kwetu Nairobi comes at a time when Kenya’s tourism industry is showing strong signs of recovery. Ms Chepkemei reported that international arrivals have surpassed the two million mark, a first since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Variety foods pictured during the official launch of Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“We are looking at growing the numbers to three million,” Ms Chepkemei says.

She sees Kwetu Nairobi as a valuable addition to Kenya’s tourism portfolio, promising to market it alongside other attractions in the country.

Guy Hutchinson, President of Middle East and Africa for Hilton, underscores significance of the facility.

“We are thrilled to open Kwetu Nairobi as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, joining Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport and DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham, and reaffirming our commitment to the Kenyan capital,” he states.

The KTB is also exploring innovative ways to boost tourism. Ms Chepkemei mentioned initiatives like the Digital Nomad Work Permit and the Diaspora Kenya product, aimed at attracting long-term visitors and leveraging the Kenyan diaspora to promote tourism.

The Curio Collection is known for its unique properties that tell a story about their location. Kwetu Nairobi fits this mold perfectly, with its blend of Kenyan heritage and modern luxury.

Jenna Hackett, global brand head of Curio Collection by Hilton, explained what makes the brand unique.

“A first for the brand in East Africa, Kwetu Nairobi is the ideal addition to our growing global portfolio of 150 Curio Collection by Hilton properties. This hotel offers the perfect fusion of nature, city and heritage dating back to the 1800s,... it pairs Kenya’s cultural past with unmatched contemporary comforts and amenities.”

The Kenya Tourism Board is optimistic about the future. “We are looking to increase [bed nights] to over 5.5 million this financial year,” Chepkemei stated.

Meko Restaurant in Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton pictured on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“We are glad to note that Kwetu is now registering 70 percent bed occupancy. This is above the market rate, which is usually at around 50 percent. That goes to show that if you invest right, you get the needs and the trends in the market, for sure you will attract the segment that you are looking to attract.”

“We are coming up with creative programs at the Kenya Tourism Board to help bring the numbers,” Chepkemei explained.

“One of them is what we are calling the Digital Nomad Work Permit. This is the work permit that we are encouraging the immigrations to allow the digital nomad, both home work from home, wherever they are, to consider working from home because Kenya is home and Kwetu is that home that you need to have long stay.”