Restaurants cash in on growing cravings for pizza in Eldoret town

By STANLEY KIMUGE

For many years, pizzas were not popular in Eldoret town as those craving for it had to travel to other towns to enjoy the delicacy. But for the past five years, the story is different.

Today, pizza has become one of the popular delicacies as more restaurants put up shops in the North Rift town.

From Eka Hotel, Zaika bar and restaurant, Origin Coffee House, Big Square, Java, Boma Inn Eldoret and Chicken Pizza Inn, a number of restaurants located at the Rupa Mall, Highlands Mall and Elgon View Mall in Eldoret town are serving the mouthwatering dish to the growing clientele base.

Some of the pizzas sold at the local restaurants in the town are the chicken barbeque, chicken periperi, chicken tikka, Margarita, Hawaiian and Americano.

At Big Square that was founded in 2012, the Eldoret Big Square/Pizza Mojo was opened in 2020 to tap into the growing demand for the pizzas in the town.

It’s sister brand of Big square Pizza Mojo — a Pizza brand — was started in 2015 with the first branch at Adlife Plaza. It boosts of 10 branches in Nairobi while Mombasa and Eldoret have one branch.

So, what motivated them to set base in Eldoret?

“There was lack of a good homemade pizza made with fresh homemade ingredients. We use fresh ingredients and homemade recipes to make the pizzas,” says Kelvin Gitonga, the head of operations at Big Square Restaurant, adding that barbeque chicken and Chicken and Mushroom are some of the popular pizzas.

He says there is a huge demand for the pizzas in Eldoret town. On a good day, they sell between 100 and 150 pizzas in the Eldoret branch, noting that enthusiasts come back for more due to consistency in the taste and use of great ingredients.

Zaika Lounge serves different sizes of pizza at the restaurant with women and teens being the most frequent customers. There are regular, medium and large pizzas with unique taste and seasonings.

Himal Karki, a professional chef and head operations at Zaika Lounge Bar and Restaurant at Rupa Mall admits that pizzas have become popular in the region and started serving in 2018 after noticing a gap in the market.

“Pizza is one of the popular delicacies here. In a good day, we can sell between 40 and 60 pieces. Most of our clients are teens and ladies who love our pizzas,” he says, noting that it takes 10 to 15minutes to prepare a pizza.

At Origin Coffee House located at Elgon View Mall along Eldoret-Kapsabet road, the Italian pizzeria is one of the famed dishes for the customers visiting the eatery. It opened its doors last December.

James Mokaya, one of the directors of the restaurant, says they decided to use a hand-made wood kiln to give a client a lifetime experience. It takes two to three years to master how to use it.

“We make the Italian pizzeria because it is made by hand or touch, how it was originally made 200 years. . . We decided to take the harder route because we wanted to be different where we make pizza by hand and cook by fire and give a unique experience to our clients,” observe Mokaya.

At the restaurant, the pizza comes in one standard-sized pizza (medium measuring 12 inches). Some of their clients reside within the town and its environs while others are in transit.

"We have those clients loved our pizzas who followed us from our formative branch in Nakuru. There are those guests who have business interests in Eldoret who visit for pizzas. We also have internationals and locals coming for the pizza," says the proprietor.

Walter Yegon, Food and Beverages Manager at Eka Hotel, says pizza has become popular among locals and international guests as a quick snack due to its affordability and being a whole meal. The prices ranges between Sh600 and Sh1300 and serves both vegetable and non-vegetable pizzas.

“It is a good option for someone in a rush or served as take away. You can get protein, starch and vegetables, all in one in a pizza . . . Tourists have three options either a sandwich, a burger or a pizza for a quick meal,” he says.

According to Yegon, they wanted locals to experience the taste of pizza in the town, closer home.

He further states that at Eka Hotel, they started serving the pizzas in February 2021 and since then, the demand has been growing.

“When we started, we did outdoor promotion of pizzas for a year and I remember we would sell over 70 pieces on a good day. We slowly introduced locals to pizzas and the reception has been phenomenal,” explains Mr Yegon.

At Boma Inn Hotel, Kenneth Korir, the sales manager notes that they serve about 20 pieces of pizzas on a good day as more locals in Eldoret town embrace the delicacy.

