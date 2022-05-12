Fashion Lintons to stock Rihanna's Fenty beauty products in five stores only

Fenty Beauty products on display during Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation on September 12, 2019, in New York City. PHOTO | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Lintons has 28 outlets in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kampala, Uganda.

Global pop star Rihanna’s luxury Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products will retail through an exclusive franchise deal in Kenya.

The US-based Barbadian singer, who co-owns the company with French luxury goods group LVMH, appointed beauty brands store Lintons to sell its cosmetics line.

Lintons, which sells other prestige skincare, colour cosmetics, and designer perfumes targeting the high-net-worth individuals and the middle class, said the products would be available from May 27.

The store has 28 outlets in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kampala, Uganda but will only stock the Fenty products in five stores in the Kenyan capital.

Lintons is yet to announce the retail prices for the new product lines, which will also be available in seven other African countries.

However, according to Fenty Kenya website, products such as the Fenty icon semi-matte refillable lipstick will retail at Sh4,650, exclusive of shipping costs and taxes.

A liquid killawatt fluid freestyle highlighter costs Sh4,100, while sun stalk’r eye bronzer and highlighter palette will sell at Sh7,000. A soft-matte powder foundation will cost Sh5,550.

The longwear pencil eyeliner retails at Sh3,350 and the mini mascara at Sh2,050.

Luxury brands

The entry of Rihanna’s luxury cosmetics line will take the war to other luxury brands seeking a piece of the fast-growing multibillion-shilling cosmetics market pie in the country.

Lintons already stocks global skincare products from brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Clarins, Lancome, Chanel and Dior.

It also has fragrance brands including Tom Ford, Issey Miyake, Bvlgari, Versace, Givenchy, Guerlain, Thierry Mugler, Yves Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Burberry.

“We have partnered with global brands and authorised distributors to get innovative products for our customers,” said Winnie Mutegi, the Lintons’ marketing manager, in a past interview with Business Daily.

The company had previously expressed optimism this year as the beauty industry weathers the pandemic storm.

Lintons’ also anticipates new product lines such as Idole Aura by Lancome and Dolce and Gabbana.

Fenty perfume is retailing at Sh20,300 on the website.

Rihanna’s beauty company is a market leader in inclusivity with a broad range of products for 50 skin tones, including dark shades, which were rare when it launched in 2017.

This has catapulted the singer to dollar billionaire status. Her $1.7 billion (Sh195.5 billion) net worth is owed to the success of her cosmetic brand, according to Forbes.

[email protected]