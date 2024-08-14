Dorper success: Sheep farmers find niche in supplying foreign markets

Fred Memusi, a resident of Narok County, was raised in a family that practises livestock farming.

Growing up in an arid and semi-arid region, he naturally followed in the footsteps of his family.

He started with keeping Zebu cows and later added pure Sahiwal breeds. Over time, he advanced to Brahman bulls, an American hybrid of zebuine-taurine beef cattle.

Amagoh Farm owner and founder Bernard Njaramba Wagitu inspects his dorper sheep at his farm in Kantafu along Kangundo Road on July 19, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

He also ventured into Boran cattle, focusing on breeding and meat production.

Then Mr Memusi later discovered another niche five years ago: Dorper sheep farming.

Dorper sheep, a breed originating from South Africa, are primarily raised for meat.

A crossbreed between Dorset Horn and Blackhead Persian sheep, the Dorper is praised for its tasty, tender, and soft meat.

With his extensive experience in livestock farming, the founder of Katakala Farm admits that Dorper sheep are unique.

“My children are particularly fond of Dorper sheep’s meat. They live in urban areas, and I am keen on what they eat. It does not cause allergies, especially in children who are sensitive to certain meats,” he says.

But it is in the export markets where he has found success.

“We import to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries, which comprise Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” he says.

Unlike other animals, Dorper meat is well-marbled, with the fat evenly distributed rather than concentrated in a layer, making its price premium.

The price depends on the prime cuts. Prime chops start from Sh1,500 upwards for a kilo.

Mr Memusi’s story is echoed by Sheilla Koech, a dorper sheep farmer based in Baringo County.

Sheila Koech, a conference participant, at the farm in Kantafu on Kangundo Road. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

Having been in the business for six months, Ms Koech says the sheep are easy to raise, and for pastoralists who practice free-range farming, they feed on vegetation that is often medicinal and salty, enhancing the meat’s flavour.

Over 200 sheep

Mr Memusi’s journey into dorper sheep farming began with 20 ewes. Today, his flock has grown to over 200 sheep.

“I sourced them from a registered farm in Northern Kenya, along with a ram from a different breeder to avoid inbreeding,” he told the BDLife during this year’s Amagoh Dorper Stud conference and training, held on July 18 and 19, focusing on managing the hybrid sheep.

The event, themed Dorper Excellence: Strategies to Unlock Flock Potential and Maintain Quality Consistency, was graced by Phil Rawlins, a renowned Dorper inspector and judge from South Africa.

Mr Memusi has improved his sheep variety, currently sourcing rams from South Africa to avoid inbreeding.

To import a sheep from South Africa, he says, it costs between “Sh200,000 to Sh300,000 or even more depending on pedigree (pure breed) and the farm one sources from, and championing status (high quality).”

An ewe takes about 150 days (five months) to give birth, and Mr Memusi notes that most of his buyers prefer younger lambs for meat export.

“Although preferences vary, some buyers opt for lambs that are four to six months old, after weaning them at three months. The younger the sheep, the more tender and softer the meat, which commands a premium price,” he notes.

There is a high demand for dorper sheep meat, and Mr Memusi has launched an aggregation programme where he sources animals from other farmers to ensure the quantities required every exporting period are available.

“Once we receive the animals, we inspect them for diseases, if vaccinated, quarantine them, and feed them for one or two months to reach the required weight,” he says, adding "so far, we have sold over 30,000 heads of sheep.”

Paid off

Thanks to the dorper meat export market, Mr Memusi can now plan his cash flow year-round, compared to breeding solely for multiplication.

The sheep are slaughtered in a Halal abattoir, ensuring the meat meets specific market requirements.

He is in the process of establishing a network of loyal farmers with high-quality dorper sheep breeds.

The hybrid sheep are easily identified by their colour: a white body with a black head, while some are entirely white.

Mr Rawlins praises the breed for its fast growth and feed conversion rate.

“They are resilient to harsh weather and climate conditions, such as drought. With their exceptional meat value, a farmer is guaranteed a competitive market,” explains the South African sheep inspector.

Other outstanding features include their efficient fat utilisation, good mothering abilities, and early maturity.

A well-raised lamb, three to four months old, can produce a carcass weighing about 15 to 25 kilos.

Participants following teachings during the Amagoh Dorper Conference at Amagoh Farm in Kantafu along Kangundo Road on July 19, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

How much space do the farmers need to keep dorper sheep?

“The standard space required for sheep keeping is two square metres. For instance, 50 sheep can be kept on a 100-square-metre parcel of land,” he says.

23.2 million heads

Livestock keeping has become a money spinner for many farmers. According to data from the State Department for Livestock in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the sheep population as of 2023 stands at 23.2 million heads. The report further indicates that last year, this flock produced 51,691 metric tonnes of mutton, valued at Sh34.2 billion.

The livestock sub-sector contributes approximately 12 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP), both directly and indirectly.

It also accounts for over 30 percent of the farm gate value of agricultural commodities.

What is the standard procedure for exporting meat if one is interested?

The export of meat and meat products is regulated by the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS), a State agency, which issues an export permit for each consignment. A risk assessment will be conducted for the country of origin, which will then facilitate the issuance of the import permit from the country of destination.

The permit is processed through the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP) and is issued per consignment. It is important to note that all meat and meat products for export must be slaughtered and sourced from a registered abattoir.