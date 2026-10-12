Inside a 500 species collector’s garden

Lydia Kang’ethe grew up on a farm where her mother taught her to arrange flowers.

“I think I picked up the art of flower arrangement from my mother,” she says. “From when I was about nine, my mother always made sure there were flowers on the dining table.”

She would say, “Go and pick some different flowers. How can we have dinner on a table with no flowers?”

Today, her love of plants has outgrown the dining table. In Lydia’s half-acre compound in Runda Gardens Estate, the house is almost hidden by the surrounding plants.

Trees rise around it, palms frame the lawns, and flowering plants fill the spaces between the winding paths. Foliage spills into paths and corners, creating layers of green that soften the house and make the garden feel larger than its half-acre footprint.

More than 500 plant species grow here, some in pots and some directly in the ground. Some varieties of foliage provide colour even when flowers are not in bloom.

“Some plants need to be in pots because they are shade plants,” says Lydia. “Keeping some plants in containers also makes it easier to move them around and see where they thrive.”

“Plants are not cheap”

Maintaining such a collection is not cheap. Lydia spends around Sh45,000 a month to keep the garden lush.

“The money goes towards watering, labour, fertilisers, pesticides and other costs involved in maintaining such a wide variety of plants. Plants are not cheap,” she says.

Lydia Kangethe during an interview at her home in Runda, Nairobi on September 30, 2026. Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

When she and her husband, Alan, started developing the property in 2010, they decided to grow the garden alongside the house, rather than planting after construction, as is the common approach.

“From the beginning, we decided that we were going to plant the garden so that it would grow alongside the house. That way, by the time we finish, we will have a mature garden,” she says.

The couple had acquired the land through a cooperative society at Sh1million, and it has since been transformed into a gated residential community, which borders the main Runda Estate.

“The price was lower because we bought it from a cooperative society. The original buyers were mainly from Kiambu, particularly Gatanga, and many of them later sold their plots,” says Lydia.

The most striking feature

About two years ago, Lydia says that some sellers were quoting between Sh30 million and Sh35 million for a half-acre plot.

Land prices in Runda have continued to rise. By August 2026, an acre averaged Sh105.6 million, according to HassConsult’s Land Price Index, putting the indicative value of a half-acre at Sh52.8 million. However, prices can vary depending on the exact location and development.

For Lydia, the most striking feature of the property is not its value. It is the vegetation.

“What we have here is not just a normal garden. This is a collector’s garden,” she says.

“A collector’s garden means there is so much variety, and that every new plant you come across needs to be given a space.”

During construction, the couple reused the soil excavated from the house’s foundation to create different levels around the property.

“You realise that the garden is not just flat but has levels. It saved us a lot of money,” she says.

These levels were useful for creating planting areas with different conditions. Paths wind through the beds, and plants of various heights create layers from the ground to the canopy.

A view of Lydia Kangethe home garden in Runda as pictured on September 30, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Alan, who studied horticulture, also helped to plan the garden around the movement of the sun.

“First of all, you look at where the sun rises and sets so that the garden gets maximum light,” says Lydia. “On the side where it sets, you need tall trees so that the sun filters through into the house without causing a glare. That's why you see so many trees.”

From bush to lush

However, Lydia’s garden did not begin as a carefully manicured landscape. “It was just a bush,” says Lydia. “There was lantana everywhere, full of thorns and rocks.

After creating the levels, they first planted grass, followed by palms and other trees. Over the years, shrubs, flowering plants, and foliage have filled the spaces between them.

Every small section contains different types of plants. Some leaves are plain green, others are marked with white, pink, yellow or maroon.

“That is why, no matter where you take a square metre, you are going to find more than six varieties of plant,” says Lydia.

“The advantage of that is that the leaf composition is always full of colour. So you get variegated green and white. There is pink and green. There are maroons. It is always colourful.”

For Lydia, foliage is as important as flowers. While flowers may come and go, leaves provide structure and colour throughout the year.

The garden is already crowded, but Lydia hasn't stopped collecting. Wherever she goes, she looks for plant nurseries and unusual specimens.

“We haven't stopped collecting,” she says. “Every time we travel anywhere, in any town, we always look to see where the plant nurseries are.”

Lydia does not always plant a new acquisition immediately. “When you get a new plant, you should leave it in the pot so you can see how it behaves,” she says.

Different variety of flowers at Lydia Kangethe home garden in Runda as pictured on September 30, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“You can put it in this pot, and it doesn't look happy. You move it somewhere else and think, ‘Maybe the light is too much.’ Then you move it to a darker place, and it looks better, so you keep it there.”

“Some of these plants also transform or mutate as they grow. You get it looking a certain way, and then two or three years later, it has transformed into something else, something more interesting,” she says.

For Lydia, gardening is an exercise in observation, and plants require patience and attention. “Plants are like babies,” she says, noting that some need more light, some shade; some tolerate moisture, while others respond better to different conditions.

Lydia’s garden responds to changes in temperature, rainfall and sunlight. Crotons, for instance, thrive in hot weather.

“Crotons will be happiest when it is hot,” she says. “When it’s cold, they just shiver and turn black. Eventually, they shed. When the heat returns, you start to see them regenerate.”

Art of intercropping

Rather than expecting every plant to look good all year round, Lydia combines species that respond differently to the seasons.

For example, crotons can be planted alongside ficus so that when one group is affected by the weather, the other remains attractive. “So you intercrop them,” she says. “When one isn’t looking good, the other is.”

The lawns have their own seasonal challenges. Lydia grows Zimbabwe and Pemba grass.

“With Pemba, you get a solid green colour, while the Zimbabwe grass is variegated green and white,” she says.

However, the Zimbabwe grass has not always performed well during heavy rain seasons. “When it rains too much, it turns yellow,” she says.

Some plants have earned a special place in Lydia’s collection because of their flowering periods.

One variety of ginger plant is particularly special because it can bloom for about five months.

“From start to finish, from when it starts flowering to when it ends, it will be about five months,” she says. “So you can enjoy the blooms throughout that period.”

She is also particularly fond of heliconias. “Not the kind of heliconia you usually find here,” she says. “I have three special varieties of heliconia. They are darlings.”

Despite the variety in the garden, water remains one of Lydia’s biggest challenges. The property has a well, but maintaining such a large collection requires careful watering, especially during hot periods.

She waters twice a week when the sun is intense. When temperatures are lower, once a week is sufficient. In a week, she uses about 90 litres of water.

“We always ensure there is mulch between the bushes to stop water from evaporating. This saves water.”

Dreams of more

Despite how densely packed the garden is, Lydia still dreams of having more land and more plants.

If she had another five half-acre plots, she says she would create different sections where visitors could follow winding paths and discover the garden gradually.

“I wish I had another five or so acres to create mysterious areas. You follow a path and have no clear idea where it leads; you discover it as you go along,” she says.