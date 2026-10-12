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Inside a 500 species collector’s garden

A garden pathway at Lydia Kangethe home garden in Runda pictured on September 30, 2026. Lucy Wanjiru | Nation

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Linet Owoko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Lydia Kang’ethe grew up on a farm where her mother taught her to arrange flowers.

“I think I picked up the art of flower arrangement from my mother,” she says. “From when I was about nine, my mother always made sure there were flowers on the dining table.”

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