Monotony to mastery: Loice’s journey in cycling

Would you risk learning how to ride a bicycle as a ‘zillenial’? The trial that comes with the embarrassment of having to fall off trying to balance your adult weight of a two-wheeler could scar most people off.

Loice Wachira’s life could be a case study on how intentionality can turn an ordinary routine into an extraordinary journey. As a communications consultant in the development space, working on agriculture and climate action, she wears many hats throughout her busy weekdays.

Yet, Loice’s passion for cycling, which started in 2014, has blossomed into more than just a hobby, it has become a lifestyle that fuels her physical, mental, and social well-being.

Her love for cycling did not emerge from a childhood affinity, in fact, it was quite the opposite.

“Before 2014, I used to swim quite a lot,” she recalls. But swimming soon became monotonous. “It got to a point where I would just hop from one pool to another,” she says, searching for a new thrill that could break the routine.

At 31, when many might shy away from learning new skills, Loice pushed herself to take on cycling.

“I consider myself a late bloomer in so many things,” she reflects, but then emphasizes that it is never too late to push beyond your comfort zone and explore new horizons. “Maybe fun lies on that other side,” she laughs.

Growing up in a village where owning a bicycle was a luxury, cycling was not an option for Loice as a child. “If I owned one bicycle, it would have been spoiled within a day because I lived in a village where all the children, basically your cousins and other neighbours, would use it and definitely break it down.”

But now, as an independent adult, she embraced the opportunity to learn and explore the world on two wheels.

“I decided, you know what, I have eight hours, let’s try and see what I can do.”

Balancing her demanding job with her newfound passion was no easy feat, but by being intentional with her time, she found a way to incorporate cycling into her daily routine.

“Any time I get an opportunity to go for a ride, I go for a ride,” she says, combining both cycling and swimming to make the most of her free time.

The sense of community that cycling fosters has also been a driving force in Loice’s continued commitment to the sport. She recounts an incident that opened her eyes to the camaraderie within the cycling community.

“While cycling to Ngong’ town, I found myself in a ditch, a common challenge for a newbie like me but interestingly, there was a group of pro cyclists coming down on that road, and they stopped to help out,” she recalls. That moment of kindness, she says made her feel the sense of belonging that comes with being part of the cycling world.

Cycling also transformed how Loice navigated the city, which allowed her to discover new routes and avoid the notorious Nairobi traffic.

“Now, because of cycling, I have been able to weave through different roads to get to whatever destination that I would like to go,” she says.

Physical and mental wellbeing

For Loice, cycling has been more than just a physical activity, it has been a tool for mental and physical well-being. In a world where weight management and mental health are constant struggles, cycling has provided her with a balance.

“Any time I go out on a short ride, be it just five kilometres or maybe 100 kilometres, you get an adrenaline high in terms of your good energy to be able to take on other things that you do,” she explains.

However, despite her years of experience, Loice remains humble about her cycling skills. Asked if she considers herself a pro, she quickly responds, “I am an enthusiast. Enthusiast, not a pro.”

After winning a couple of under-attended races, she recognised the need to make cycling accessible to everyone, not just the elite cyclists.

“You want a lady to be able to cycle without having to get the negative connotation about your genitalia while you cycle,” she says, emphasising the importance of breaking down barriers and growing the cycling community.

One of Loice’s most remarkable cycling achievements was riding from Nairobi to Mombasa in 2014, just months after she learnt to cycle.

“This charity ride, called Capital to Coast, was not just a physical challenge but a gateway to new opportunities. From there, we cycled to Dar es Salaam,” she says, recounting the experience of cycling across borders and discovering the beauty of the journey, not just the destination.

“It’s not about always the destination, but what you experience along this journey that then makes you appreciate it even more,” she says.

The challenges faced during these long-distance rides have also been learning experiences for Loice.

“It makes you very open to opportunities around learning about other people’s cultures,” she says.

These rides have taught her empathy and resilience, qualities that have influenced not just her cycling but also her professional life.

“There is not a level of comfort that you experience while you are cycling, but you still have a planned route in your mind,” she explains, drawing parallels between cycling and handling the crises and pressures of life.

Longest ride

Loice’s longest ride to date has been 201 kilometres in a single day, but her cycling adventures have taken her much farther, she has cycled to Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, and Kampala. These rides, often done in groups, have helped her form bonds with fellow cyclists and create a sense of unity within the community.

“We usually say the bike can take you wherever you want,” she says, insisting on the limitless possibilities that cycling offers.

Yet, the group dynamics can sometimes be unpredictable. Loice explains how she navigates these challenges: “I will say I’m going for a ride. Then you’re invited where you want to come. If there’s no one, it doesn’t matter. It’s just you.”

Cycling has also influenced her approach to life beyond the bike. The resilience and discipline required to tackle tough terrains and long distances have shaped her work ethic and problem-solving skills.

“Handling people as well, in terms of just getting things done, and how we mobilise people to be able to work together and do things together that probably contribute to a very good cause,” she attests.

As a seasoned cyclist, Loice has also seen the evolution of her gear. Her first bike, a humble Sh 8,000 purchase, has since been upgraded, but she remains grounded in her belief that it’s not about the bicycle but about how you train and practice.

“You will find people with different kinds of bikes and ranges of bikes. And you will as well find somebody with a very serious bike, but they cannot move,” she says.

In addition to her cycling exploits, Loice has also been part of the “dry fryers”, a concept borne out of a desire to make cycling tours more affordable and sustainable.

“We have been able to pull resources and planning together that favours everyone, and the group has managed to keep the spirit of adventure alive without breaking the bank."

Managing weight

Cycling has not only helped her manage her weight, especially during challenging times like Covid-19, but it has also provided her with a constructive outlet for stress and a way to connect with others.