Pet ambulances: Vets tap demand for emergency care

The passengers in Dennis Maube’s ambulance are peculiar. They all have four legs. The calls that the veterinarian surgeon in Nairobi gets for ambulance services range from, “Eddie has been hit by a car. Or Oliver has fallen sick, and there are no veterinary services nearby.”

Eddie is a Siamese cat, and Oliver is a burly Boerboel.

These may seem like bizarre phone calls, but for Mr Maube and his ambulance crew, this is the norm.

Eight years ago, together with other veterinarians, he introduced a pet ambulance service at his pet clinic in Ongata Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi.

“We realised there was an urgent need for animal emergency care in Kenya,” says the vet, who has been in practice for 10 years and runs Small Five Vet Clinic, adding, “Animals have been overlooked when it comes to emergency services, yet all lives are sacred. Pets are part of the family. They deserve the same immediate care as any other family member.”

Gabriel Ouma, co-founder and current director of the clinic, says traffic jams pose a challenge to animal emergency care.

“We’ve heard jokes about the Rongai’s traffic jams. It was a real problem for animals too. There were cases where animals couldn’t get the care they needed because they were stuck in traffic, and by the time they arrived at the clinic, it was too late,” he says.

At their clinics, they now get calls, texts, and messages requesting animal services from all over Kenya.

“On a typical day, we handle emergencies ranging from dog and catfights to falls, attacks by wild animals, car accidents, and poisonings.

Small Five Vet Clinic veterinary surgeon Denis Lumumba attends to a cat at the clinic facility in Karen, Nairobi on September 10, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita| Nation Media Group

"One of the more urgent conditions we frequently encounter is gastric dilatation-volvulus syndrome in dogs, where the stomach twists and requires immediate surgery,” he says.

From one clinic in Rongai, they have grown and opened a second one on Lang’ata Road in Nairobi. On average, they receive about five to 10 calls. They have three ambulances.

“We travel across the country, from Nyamira to Meru, Malindi, Kajiado, and beyond, offering free veterinary camps to needy communities.

"Pet owners are happy, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, especially on social media. We’ve even had clients come in from other towns because they heard about us online,” he says.

The vets have also partnered with airlines to facilitate safe and comfortable transport for pets travelling abroad.

Their clinic, which is now licensed by the International Air Travel Association works with airlines to handle medical and compliance issues necessary for cross-border pet travel too.

Inside the ambulance

The pet ambulances are fully equipped with medical supplies to handle emergencies.

Small Five Vet Clinic veterinary surgeon Denis Lumumba attends to a dog in an animal ambulance at the clinic facility in Karen, Nairobi on September 10, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita| Nation Media Group

“They are equipped with oxygen machines, first-aid supplies, and comfortable bedding to ensure the animal’s safety and comfort during transport.

"We can administer treatments like intravenous fluids and even oxygen on the go, which often makes the difference between life and death for the animal,” says Mr Ouma.

The charges range from Sh1,500 to Sh10,000, depending on the location and whether it is day or night.

Additionally, the clinic has a pet spa with a bathtub for medical treatments, fur trimming, nail cutting, and general grooming.

“It’s about the overall well-being of the pet,” Mr Ouma adds.

Despite its growing success, operating a pet ambulance service in Kenya comes with its challenges.

“One of the biggest difficulties we face is the lack of awareness,” says Mr Maube.

“Many still don’t understand that animals deserve to be treated with care. Even on the roads, some drivers refuse to give way to the ambulance because they know it’s for animals, not humans.”

Choking in animals

Elsewhere in Nairobi, another vet clinic benefiting from the surge in pet ownership is Noble Veterinary Surgeons Clinic, founded by Mwendwa Mulonzi.

Vet Dr Mwendwa Mulonzi poses for a picture next to the animal ambulance the clinic uses to treat injured animals on September 11, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The clinic operates three branches in Nairobi—South C, Westlands, and Thika Road, Membley—and offers a wide range of veterinary services, including treatment, surgeries, grooming, boarding, and pet relocation. However, the pet/animal ambulance service has become one of their standout offerings.

“We had situations where we were called for emergencies, and sometimes we couldn’t get there fast enough due to traffic or other delays. Some animals didn’t make it because of this.

"That’s what inspired us to start a pet ambulance service. Now, we can steer through and arrive at the site faster, often saving the pet’s life,” he says.

The demand for this service has significantly increased over the past five years.

“During Covid-19, pet ownership grew as people spent more time at home. Since then, we’ve seen a marked growth in the need for veterinary services, particularly emergency care,” he adds.

At Noble Veterinary Surgeons Clinic, the types of emergencies vary, ranging from pets falling from high-rise buildings to poisoning and road traffic accidents.

“A common emergency we see is animals choking or ingesting poisonous substances. We also attend to cases where pets have been hit by vehicles or have fallen from balconies, which are critical situations requiring immediate attention,” he says.

For the vets and their ambulance crew, each day starts with preparing the ambulance, ensuring the vehicle is equipped with emergency drugs, comfortable cages, and other medical supplies.

“We have to be ready at all times. The ambulance carries everything from intravenous fluids to antidotes for poisoning. It’s crucial to have everything on hand because the condition of the animal can change quickly,” says Mr Mulonzi.

On a typical day, Noble Vet’s ambulance can attend to an average of 15 to 20 animals, covering Nairobi and its surrounding areas like Machakos.

Mr Mulonzi recalls a case where the pet ambulance arrived just in time to save a dog suffering from eclampsia, a condition caused by low calcium levels after giving birth.

“The dog was on the brink of death, but within 10 minutes of treatment, it was up and running. The owner was overjoyed, and moments like that remind us why we do this,” he says.

Critical care

At their clinic, the cost of using a pet ambulance varies depending on the distance and time of day, from Sh2,000 to Sh10,000.

Small Five Vet Clinic veterinary surgeon Denis Lumumba is pictured with a Cockapoo dog breed at the at the clinic facility in Karen, Nairobi on September 10, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita| Nation Media Group

“In comparison, internationally, the cost of emergency pet care can be significantly higher. For instance, interhospital transfers by critical care teams in an animal ambulance typically cost around Sh41,925 ($325).

“In the US, emergency vet visits can range from Sh19,350 to Sh645,000 ($150 to $5,000) for dogs, and Sh19,350 to Sh387,000 ($150 to $3,000) for cats, depending on the severity of the condition, distance, and the required services,” he says.

Mr Mulonzi says as much as pet ownership is contributing to job creation, pet ambulance is not a luxury—it is a necessity, especially given the challenges posed by Kenya’s infrastructure.

The condition of many roads, combined with heavy traffic in urban areas like Nairobi, means that without a dedicated ambulance for animals, it can be difficult to get them to a veterinary clinic in time.