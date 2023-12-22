Heritage Bored and anxious? Here is how to have Christmas joy

Whether you’re a little bored or not, this is not the time to miss out on the joy of Christmas. Why would you?

Though the December calendar always seems magically filled up on its own with holiday parties, family gatherings and junkets, this is also that time of the year when you may start seeking out Christmas activities to add to your holiday roster.

Here are a few classics to get you started.

Magical Christmas Hologram Musical

Runs till Sunday, December 24 - 08:00 PM at Pallet Cafe, Lavington. The show promises you to experience a Christmas in a new dimension by stepping into a world of holiday magic with our Hologram Musical Show where the Holiday Spirit Meets Cutting-Edge Technology.

The event comes with a dazzling spectacle of lights, sound, and holographic wonders, alongside favourite festive tunes.

“This immersive experience is set to be the highlight of your holiday season, creating unforgettable memories for friends and family,” Promote Kenya, the event host says. Charges are Sh1500 per adult and Sh700 per child.

Passport Experience (PXP) - Diani (Dec 30 -Jan 1)

Three themes, three outfits, three day music immersion. PXP curation is a multi-cultural event where you get to travel around the world without a visa, where your imagination is your only limitation.

You better get your tropical/Hawaiian-themed outfit ready. The immersion begins on Saturday 30th with an all-Caribbean night music extravaganza at the Diani Reef. A host of Dj Joshua Baraka, Simple Simon, Mcee fire Kyle, Dj Kace will be on the turntables.

On Sunday 31st, the themed all-white party will be by the beach with the life of the party dj fully focused on giving the best of the mixes alongside, sensational Muaki hit maker Sofia Nzau and alte-music Dj Zerb.

The groove ends with ushering of the new year on Monday, January 1st. legendary deejays, Dj Pinye and Dj John Rabar will take charge of the 90s, 2000s themed day party. if you are in search of a perfect New Year’s getaway, this could just be it.

Beneath the Baobabs festival – Kilifi (Dec 30-Jan 1st)

This is an annual celebration held from 30th December – 1st January. It happens above the source of Takaungu Creek in Kilifi’s Baobab forest, the festival marks its 10th anniversary this year. Set on 50 acres of pristine baobab forest, upstream from the Takaungu Creek and 5kms from the Indian Ocean, the venue is the perfect tropical setting for a party and holiday experience.

This year’s performance line-up brings together respected names of the Kenyan electronic & alternative music scene.

International headliners include South Africa’s house music legend, Culoe de Song, award-winning amapiano vocalist, Boohle, live melodic tech wizard Fabian Krooss, the seminal afro tech Dj & vocalist Thandi Draai, a very special back to back Dj set from UK producers Maribou state & united freedom collective and a bass driven valley stage headline set from UK sensational mina.

TOK Diani Beach Luxe Experience (Dec 31)

For the first time, the Jamaican dancehall band TOK will headline a concert in Kenya at the Safari Beach Hotel.

The line-up will also feature Nviiri The Storyteller, The Beathogs Band, and Nigerian DJ Seme. For the Luxe Experience General access sells at Sh7,500, VIP Sh30,000 and VVIP Sh50,000.

